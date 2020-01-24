Scott Westgarth's father wants organized fighting near neurological units | Boxing News





Scott Westgarth died at 31 after a 2018 fight in Doncaster

The father of the late boxer Scott Westgarth wants combatants to consider nearby medical facilities before agreeing to get into the ring.

Westgarth suffered a brain hemorrhage and died shortly after defeating Dec Spelman in Doncaster to claim the most notable victory of his career in February 2018.

He was taken to the local Accident and Emergency department before being transferred to Royal Hallamshire Hospital, about 23 miles away in Sheffield.

A coroner this week recorded a misfortune conclusion and ruled that Westgarth had died of a brain injury.

"I think the world of boxing needs to take a look at Scott's case and especially every boxer," said Scott's father, John. Sky Sports News.

"(They should) look at Scott's case and think about the next time they go to a boxing place to fight, think about where that place is? How far is that place from the nearest neurological hospital, because that's their only help." .

"We lost someone very important to our lives. And I would also tell the families of those boxers, when your son or daughter goes out to box, ask yourself, if they get in trouble, how far are they from help?

"That time scale, if he had been in Sheffield, would have been reduced and we could still have had Scott with us today. But because he was in Doncaster, personally, I think he was too far from help."