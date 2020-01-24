Scott Borchetta applauds Taylor Swift despite his sordid story

Nothing but love and positive vibes!
Taylor Swift and founder and CEO of Big Machine Label Group Scott Borchetta It ended 2019 with a rather bitter note. Swift called the music industry executive for his dealings with Scooter braun when he bought his teachers. Although there has been a long round trip between both parties in public view, Borchetta attended the Billboard 2020 Power Event on Thursday night and spoke openly with Billboard about his current relationship with the pop star .
When asked what his biggest power movement was in 2019, Borchetta said it was his association with Braun. "We're having a great time and it's quite powerful," he shared. Of course, he could not express his gratitude for the good without admitting that he also came with a little evil.
"We have always had a hard skin, so there is a great balance in the universe, great things have happened," he explained. "Occasionally, they will hit you, but we are rockin '."
When it comes to his real relationship with Swift, he revealed that he always supports her. "Of course. I mean, I will always support her," he shared. "She is brilliant and we have had a historic career." Borchetta's public dispute with Swift is not the only bad blood that hit the music industry in recent times.
On Thursday, he expelled the CEO of Grammys Deborah Dugan filed a complaint against the Recording Academy regarding its voting procedures. Borchetta also gave his two cents in that matter. "All the awards, we always want transparency," said Borchetta. "Can you see what the voting process should look like? Should there be real results that count for it? Should they count album sales? Should they count ticket sales? So there are many different ways to see it, but transparency it's critical. "
