Scott Borchetta applauds Taylor Swift despite his sordid story

Taylor Swift and founder and CEO of Big Machine Label Group Scott Borchetta It ended 2019 with a rather bitter note. Swift called the music industry executive for his dealings with Scooter braun when he bought his teachers. Although there has been a long round trip between both parties in public view, Borchetta attended the Billboard 2020 Power Event on Thursday night and spoke openly with Billboard about his current relationship with the pop star .

When asked what his biggest power movement was in 2019, Borchetta said it was his association with Braun. "We're having a great time and it's quite powerful," he shared. Of course, he could not express his gratitude for the good without admitting that he also came with a little evil.

"We have always had a hard skin, so there is a great balance in the universe, great things have happened," he explained. "Occasionally, they will hit you, but we are rockin '."