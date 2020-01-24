Scotland calls Duncan Weir to replace Finn Russell for Six Nations | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML62f27a1e79868acae8ba58a8d8f6ce5411% %MINIFYHTML62f27a1e79868acae8ba58a8d8f6ce5412%





Duncan Weir has replaced Finn Russell in the Six Nations squad of Scotland

Scotland called Duncan Weir to replace suspended substitute Finn Russell before his first Six Nations game with Ireland, but he lost wing Darcy Graham to an injury.

The Scottish Rugby Union bosses told Russell in the middle of the 92nd race that he won't win his 50th cap in Dublin after he allegedly missed training on Monday after a drinking session late at night.

Head coach Gregor Townsend now turned to Worcester Weir game creator, who will now seek to win his first cap since 2017, but has not chosen to cover the Edinburgh Graham steering wheel after suffering a knee injury at Dark's base Blues in Oriam before. this week.

Weir was a regular in Scotland before losing his place to Russell before the 2015 World Cup.

He won the last of his 27 games against Italy three years ago, but will now seek to pressure Adam Hastings for an initial position against Andy Farrell's team at Aviva Stadium.

While the former Glasgow player will now join Townsend's team as they fly to Spain for a warm weather camp, Graham will be left behind.

And Townsend fears that the 22-year-old can also miss the clash of Scotland on February 8 with England in Murrayfield.

Graham underwent an MRI earlier this week that confirmed he had suffered ligament damage.