Saudi Arabia "planned to spy on Khashoggi's fiancee,quot;: Report | Saudi Arabia News

Intelligence agencies in the United States believe that Saudi Arabia had tried to spy on the fiance of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he visited the United Kingdom last year.

The Guardian newspaper, based in the United Kingdom, reported Friday that US agencies asked their UK counterparts to "closely monitor,quot; 38-year-old Hatice Cengiz after learning of the Saudi plan to monitor her.

According to the report, US officials believed that Riyadh had the "ambition and intention,quot; to monitor Cengiz in London last May, months after Khashoggi was killed in October 2018 within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"The Guardian's revelations about the efforts of the US and British authorities to ensure Cengiz's protection are due to a report by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius that the US state department recently rejected a proposal for an American defense company to train Saudi intelligence services, "the report said.

He added that the proposal was rejected as Saudi Arabia did not have "adequate guarantees to prevent undercover operations without law," such as the murder of Khashoggi.

The Guardian said the revelations "highlight the concerns of human rights activists,quot; who claim that Riyadh is using surveillance to "monitor and intimidate dissidents and critics of the kingdom."

The report says it was not confirmed if Cengiz's surveillance was electronic or physical, or if the plot was successful.

The Guardian's report came days after claims that a mobile phone belonging to Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of the Washington Post, was hacked after receiving a WhatsApp message from the personal account of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)

A digital forensic analysis suggested that the theft of data from the Amazon boss's phone in 2018 began with an infected video file sent through WhatsApp.

It is not clear if the alleged hacking of Bezos's phone accessed confidential corporate information. Saudi Arabia has categorically denied that the kingdom has been involved in piracy.

The assassination of the Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate had shocked the world (File: Hasan Jamali / AP)

Khashoggi, an MBS critic, used to write an opinion column for the Post, commenting on Saudi foreign policy and repression of freedom of expression in the kingdom, and his writings often pointed directly to the crown prince.

The CIA reportedly concluded that the Saudi crown prince ordered the killing of Khashoggi, but has denied the accusations. Last month, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death for the murder.