Saracens: Ed Griffiths denies working as a cricket agent | Cricket News

Edward Griffiths has denied possible conflicts of interest for his consultant role with Middlesex

The new executive president of the Saracens, Ed Griffiths, has refused to work as a cricket

agent, after claims, has been denounced to the Cricket of England and Wales

Board.

Griffiths has rejected any irregularities after reports in a national newspaper that the ECB is investigating a possible conflict of interest about its consultant role with Middlesex.

The former South African Rugby Union adviser has met with the Saracens to help lead the Gallagher Premiership club through the salary cap scandal that resulted in the North London club accepting the relegation penalty at the end of this season.

"I am not an agent, I have never acted as an agent and I have never received a commission to work as an agent," Griffiths said.

"I have worked as a consultant acting for Middlesex for the past three years, helping players there with areas beyond cricket, and that means doing many things that perhaps in other circumstances could be considered as things that an agent would do."

"But I've only been acting on behalf and for Middlesex."

Griffiths played a key role in South Africa as host of the 1995 Rugby World Cup before his first term as Saracens CEO between 2008 and 2015.

Nigel Wray retired as president of the Saracens on January 2

He returned to Saracens to help the English club deal with the consequences of salary cap violations that will lead to the decline at the end of the current campaign.

The failure of an independent 103-page panel on violations of the Saracen salary cap has condemned the club's "heinous,quot; behavior this week.

The Saracens were found guilty of "reckless,quot; breach of meeting the salary cap of 7 million pounds in the initial investigation that led to a fine of 5.36 million pounds and a deduction of 35 points.

Since then, Saracens have been automatically relegated for not complying with the salary cap regulations for the current campaign.

Griffiths insisted that there was no conflict of interest in his dealings with Middlesex, adding: "I have never received a commission or a payment from a player at all.

"I contacted the ECB and spoke to the head of integrity about this."