S & # 39; land 0-0 Doncaster

Sunderland extended its unbeaten streak to eight Sky Bet League One games, as Doncaster Rovers had a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Joel Lynch found the side net in a first half devoid of openings, while Jon Taylor drove a header on the wrong side of the post shortly after the restart.

The Black Cats reinforced their control over the game as the second period progressed, but despite Rovers boasting the divisional record of most goals scored after the 80-minute mark, the game ended without any of The two scorers.

As the resurgence of Phil Parkinson's side continues, they move over Oxford to fifth place, while Doncaster remains in tenth place, three points from the tiebreaker locations.

Whats Next?

Both parts are the following in action in the middle of the week. Sunderland travels to Tranmere on Wednesday night, while Doncaster welcomes Southend at Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday.