Ryan Palmer takes control at Torrey Pines with 62; Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy way back

%MINIFYHTMLe782a8d1330b026e425fad97851fed2011% %MINIFYHTMLe782a8d1330b026e425fad97851fed2012%

Ryan Palmer shot an excellent 10 under 62 to take a two-stroke lead at the Farmers Insurance Open while Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy struggled to make raids.

Palmer, the runner-up of 2018, took the opportunity to play the North Course at Torrey Pines in California to move to 10 low and the absolute advantage.

%MINIFYHTMLe782a8d1330b026e425fad97851fed2013% %MINIFYHTMLe782a8d1330b026e425fad97851fed2014%

The American made five birdies in the front nine and six in eight holes starting at 10, before throwing a shot in the last.

Palmer has a two-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker, who scored a 67 with less than 67 in the South Course.

MORE: Golf needs Tiger Woods' body to resist in 2020, says Brooks Koepka

The eight best rounds of the day came in the North Course, with Palmer's highlight.

Woods (71) and McIlroy played the South Course and were tied for 17 to 4 low.

Woods, seven times champion of the event, Woods made a double bogey to start his round before continuing with five birdies and two bogeys.

McIlroy had problems with a 1 over 73 despite being 2 low through 11, with bogeys at 12, 15 and 18 hurting his chances.

J.B. Holmes (69), Jhonattan Vegas (68), Sebastian Cappelen (71) and Matthew NeSmith (70) are tied for third with 7 less.

Beau Hossler (66), Keegan Bradley (72), Zac Blair (66), Patrick Reed (69) and Harry Higgs (68) are a shot further back.

Jordan Spieth (70) and Jason Day (67) are among the group with Woods and McIlroy in 4 under, while defending champion Justin Rose (70) missed the cut after he lamented in his first round 75.

Woods will play with Tyler McCumber and Chris Baker in the third round on Saturday, with a departure time at 10:55 a.m. ET.