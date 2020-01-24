Ryan Palmer leads by two in the fight of Torrey Pines, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods | Golf news





Ryan Palmer leads by two after an excellent 62

Ryan Palmer took the lead while Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods struggled to stay in contention the second day at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Palmer produced a birdie frenzy in the North Course and threatened to publish a new course record until he dropped his only shot of the round in the last, but his entertaining 62 was enough to take him to the top of the ranking at 10 low and two clear. from Brandt Snedeker.

Rory McIlroy slipped six behind after a poor nine back

McIlroy was only one point in the middle of his second round, but a three-hit bogey in 12 was the first of three shortcomings in a disappointing back-nine 39 in the South Course, a 73 that left him under four, while Woods did well to get under the card for the day after suffering the indignity of a double bogey of four putts at the beginning.

Four birdies in five holes around the curve made Woods return to normal, but he had a bogey 12 and 17 before a birdie in the last one saved a 71 that dragged him next to McIlroy in four below, while the defending champion Justin Rose crashed after a 70 was two too many to repair the damage of his opening 75.

The & # 39; aberration & # 39; of four Tiger putts Tiger Woods made a horror start in his second round when he made four putts from 25 feet on the first green.

Palmer was the star of the show on another beautiful day on the coast of California, the American made birdies in five of the first eight holes and added six additional gains in the inner half, although his hopes of a birdie closing for a 60 were seen frustrated by a poor start blow in the last one that led him to his only bogey of the day.

But the American veteran had already done enough to ensure absolute leadership in the clubhouse, with two-time champion Brandt Snedeker emerging as his closest challenger after he loaded seven birdies against two bogeys in an impressive 67 in the toughest design of the South.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Jon Rahm, like McIlroy and Woods, also found the last nine in the south as a difficult prospect after having taken three birdies followed by the sixth, the Spaniard could not find another gain while making a third bogey of the day at 17 years when he limped with a 71 to close at five below.

McIlroy arrived Friday morning in a good mood after his high-quality start by 2020, and had a stable start with six consecutive pairs before jumping to seven under with birdies in the seventh and ninth.

McIlroy made three bogeys after the turn to slide four below

But a big mistake in the 12th green proved costly, his 40-foot birdie putt ended short and left before he lost his foot five feet at a time, and McIlroy was wrong again in the 15th when his pulled drive left him With no other option than to launch back to the street.

McIlroy did well to avoid another shot with a magnificent rise and fall at age 17 when he was forced to take a fall from the bushes to the left of the street, but made his way to the end and went from the bunker to the rude to bunker to rougher, eventually touching a six to slide along for the round.

Tiger Woods fought from the beginning of horror

Woods surprised the large gallery that followed his group on the opening green when his 25-foot birdie putt slipped two feet past the hole, his tap-in rushed to fail the target and then compounded the mistake by missing the Putt back to Bogey.

But it stabilized with a series of pairs before four birdies in five holes of the sixth raised it again to the search for a 83rd title of the PGA Tour, although it also staggered in the stretch with errors at 12 and 17 before scratching one back with a neat up and down to birdie at the end.