Russell Simmons' ex-girlfriend, Katie Rost, comes in her defense after accusations of misconduct

Katie Rost, the former Real Housewives of Potomac Star, and also a #MeToo survivor, recently came out in defense of her ex-boyfriend amid the cascade of sexual assault accusations and harassment at the advent of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

Page Six states that Katie talked with them extensively about the accusations against Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, who recently criticized Oprah for participating in a documentary about her alleged transgressions towards women.

Rost said it was important for her to go out and offer her version of the story because there is a tendency among human beings to try to "pile up,quot; every time someone is being accused of something.

As previously reported, On The Record, which explores its alleged crimes, is supposed to be screened at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday. Oprah Winfrey recently retired from her position as an executive producer due to "inconsistencies,quot; in some of the women's stories, in addition to a difference in creative vision.

The followers of the case know that Mr. Simmons, 62, has vehemently denied all the accusations. Regarding Rost and her story, she says she first met with Russell in 2002 when her ex-wife hired her to be a model for Baby Phat's clothes. He was 22 years old at the time.

According to Rost, Russell "had a reputation," and other models and executives at his agency, Click Model Management, warned him. He claimed that Russell was very sweet and kind to her in the early stages because he was married at the time.

When Russell and his wife separated in 2009, she and Russell began their romantic relationship, he says. "I was not exclusive, I had other girlfriends," said the model. They had a work and sexual relationship for six months until she discovered that he was also with other women.

See this post on Instagram #Repost @unclerush when the documentary was announced … Dear OPRAH, you have been a bright light for my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I could not list a fraction in this blog. I have given you the gift of meditation and the innovative book "THE POWER OF NOW,quot;, we unite to say the least. That is why it is so problematic that you choose to highlight me in your recent documentation. I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today "womanizer,quot;) sleeping and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know. Not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain, but it's still a shameful number. So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different memory of the same experiences. Your document focuses on 3 women chosen by hand. I have refused to get in the mud with the accusers, but let's recognize what I have shared. I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detection tests (taken for my daughters), which CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, and OTHERS have transmitted these stories. Now that you have reviewed the facts and you MUST have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that "injured people hurt people." Today I received a call from an old girlfriend from the early 1980s, which means they are using my words / evidence against me and their COMMITMENT / (all claims are between 25 and 40 years old) It is impossible to prove what happened 40 Years ago, but in my case THE PROOF EXISTS of what did not happen, mainly signed letters from their own parents, siblings, roommates, band members, interns and, in the case of 2 of their 3 accusers, their Own words in your books. Surprising how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money. … Finally, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting and making the soundtrack of an extremely unequal society, I have even been unconsciously insensitive, but I have never been violent or forced on anyone. I am still here to help support a necessary change in power and consciousness. Let's get to work on elevating humanity and leaving behind this moment and the old narrative. A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) in January 11, 2020 at 3:24 a.m. PST

She described him as a "playboy and a player." However, since then they have remained friends for years. Later, they started talking to each other more frequently when she was dealing with a divorce and custody battle four years ago in 2016.

According to Rost, Russell is different from other men like Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and others, who have not thought about how their behavior has affected others.

Russell has been eager to know how his behavior impacted the people around him. She emphasized the fact that Russell never "crossed a line."

In addition, Rost said Russell was never the type of person who used his position or status as a way to threaten, abuse or control women, at least from what he saw.



