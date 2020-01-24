Russell Simmons & # 39; Daughter So & # 39; Mad & # 39; in Oprah Winfrey for the documentary #MeToo

%MINIFYHTML44911d78a298135869d73498347905b311% %MINIFYHTML44911d78a298135869d73498347905b312%

WENN / Rob Rich / Nicky Nelson

Aoki Lee Simons publicly criticizes Harpo's CEO following Oprah's recent comment on his departure from & # 39; On the Record & # 39 ;, which chronicles the alleged sexual misconduct scandal of Def Jam Records co-founder.

Up News Info –

Russell Simmons& # 39; daughter Aoki Lee Simons has intervened in Oprah WinfreyThe participation now canceled in a documentary that involves his father in a scandal of inappropriate sexual behavior. The 17-year-old recently turned to social networks to express her anger towards the former queen of the daytime talk show.

Aoki Lee, daughter of the musical executive with her ex-wife. Kimora Lee Simmons, posted on Instagram Stories a photo of her and her older sister, Ming Lee Simmons, apparently in a deep conversation. She captioned it: "You don't even know how angry Oprah makes me."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML44911d78a298135869d73498347905b313% %MINIFYHTML44911d78a298135869d73498347905b314%

Aoki's comment comes after Oprah addressed his withdrawal from a documentary titled "In the path", which puts the focus on Russell's accuser, former Def Jam employee Drew Dixon." Before the public pressure began, before Russell left with his Instagram, I went to the filmmakers and told them: & # 39; Houston, I think we had a problem, "because new information had been presented, the first time that was announced, "Oprah explained her decision to withdraw from the project.

She continued on "CBS This Morning", "And I said: & # 39; I think we have to leave Sundance and if we can't leave Sundance, I'm going to have to remove my name. But not" I don't want to get my name out, because It is going to be a big fuss (controversy). We need to do it right. There are some inconsistencies in the story that we must analyze "."

Oprah also insisted that she did not distance herself from the project due to Russell's pressure. "This is not a victory for Russell, and I unequivocally say that I did not retire because of Russell," he emphasized, after admitting previously that the co-founder of Def Jam Records "tried to pressure her." She added: "This is not a victory lap for him. Russell Simmons can't silence me for everything I've been through."