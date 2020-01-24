Rolex 24 at Daytona 2020: TV schedule, channel, live broadcast information, rating results

A new season of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) arrives on Saturday and Sunday with the 58th race of the Rolex 24 in Daytona. The 24-hour season opening endurance race this year at Daytona comes through NBC Sports. The network's television schedule is full of coverage of high-profile commentators covering high-profile drivers and teams.
The 2020 Rolex 24 in Daytona is ready to receive the green flag on Saturday, January 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. This year's 38-car field features four classes: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD). It is the least amount of cars in the history of the Rolex 24 in Daytona.
Last year's race was the shortest in the history of Rolex 24, with the rain shortening the event to only 593 laps. That allowed the No. 10 team Wayne Taylor Cadillac DPi to claim victory, and the No. 10 Cadillac team is again among the favorites to win Daytona in 2020. They will get another push from the Penske Acuras Team, and if Mazda Team Joest can avoid the mechanical problems they had last year, their two cars will be contenders.
Speaking of those Mazdas, Olivier Pla set the unofficial course record at No. 77 during the Roar Before the Rolex 24 earlier this month. Then, Oliver Jarvis ran the fastest lap in qualifying to put the No. 77 on the pole for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona.
A notable NASCAR world name has been added to the field for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona. The defending champion of the Cup Series, Kyle Busch, will make his second appearance at IMSA (first in Rolex 24) when he competes in No. 14 Lexus RC-F for AIM Vasser Sullivan Racing. That team is one of 18 in the GTD class, by far the largest in the field.
Below is everything you need to know about the NBC coverage schedule for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona, plus the qualifying results for this year's race.
Rolex 24 at Daytona 2020: TV schedule
NBC and NBCSN will broadcast only 16 1/2 hours of the Rolex 24 in Daytona. However, cable or satellite subscribers can watch 24 hours of the race in the NBC Sports app.
The first and last two hours of the Rolex 24 in Daytona will be broadcast on NBC, and the rest of the network coverage will be shown on NBCSN. There are a couple of breaks in the broadcast schedule (6-11 p.m. ET on Saturday and 3-6 a.m. ET Sunday) in which the race will only be available through the NBC Sports application or NBCSports.com.
Below is the complete transmission schedule for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona.
|Time
|television channel
|1: 30-2: 30 p.m. ET
|NBC
|2: 30-6 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|6-11 p.m. ET
|NBC Sports App
|11-11: 55 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|Time
|television channel
|12-3 a.m. ET
|NBCSN
|3-6 a.m. .. ET
|NBC Sports App
|6 am. ET-12 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|12-2 p.m. ET
|NBC
Rolex 24 in Daytona 2020: live broadcast calendar
The entire Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona will be available to broadcast on multiple platforms. Live presentations can be found on NBC Sports Gold & # 39; s Track Pass, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.
In addition, IMSA.tv and the IMSA application will transmit 24 hours of cameras in the car during the race.
Rolex 24 in Daytona 2020: ranking results
The 38-car field for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona is divided into four classes: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD), and is completed with 12 different manufacturers.
The manufacturer's breakdown is shown below. (The entire LMP2 field is formed by Oreca 07-Gibsons).
- Five tickets: Porsche (2 GTLM, 3 GTD), Lamborghini (5 GTD)
- Four tickets: Cadillac (4 DPi), Acura (2 DPi, 2 GTD)
- Three tickets: BMW (2 GTLM, 1 GTD)
- Two tickets: Mazda (2 DPi), Chevy / Corvette (2 GTLM), Ferrari (1 GTLM, 1 GTD), Lexus (2 GTD), Aston Martin (2 GTD)
- An entry: Mercedes (1 GTD), Audi (GTD)
Below are the qualification results for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona.
- Daytona Prototype International (DPi)
|Pos. Start
|Team / car
|Car No.
|one)
|Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi
|77
|two)
|Acura Penske Team, Acura DPi
|6 6
|3)
|Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi
|55
|4)
|Whelen Engineering Racing, Cadillac DPi
|31
|5)
|Konica Minola Cadillac DPi-V.R, Cadillac DPi
|10
|6)
|JDC Motorsports, Cadillac DPi
|85
|7)
|JDC Motorsports, Cadillac DPi
|5 5
|8)
|Acura Penske Team, Acura DPi
|7 7
- Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)
|Pos. Start
|Team / car
|Car No.
|one)
|PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, Oreca LMP2 07
|52
|two)
|DragonSpeed USA, Oreca LMP2 07
|81
|3)
|Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Oreca LMP2 07
|8
|4)
|Performance Tech Motorsports, Oreca LMP2 07
|38
|5)
|Era Motorsport, Oreca LMP2 07
|18 years
|Pos. Start
|Team / car
|Car No.
|one)
|Porsche Motorsport, Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|911
|two)
|Porsche Motorsport, Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|912
|3)
|Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|3
|4)
|Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|4 4
|5)
|BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE
|25
|6)
|BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE
|24
|7)
|Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE
|62
|Pos. Start
|Team / car
|Car No.
|one)
|Pfaff Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R
|9 9
|two)
|Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3
|63
|3)
|Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing, Acura NSX GT3
|57
|4)
|Turner Motorsport, BMW M6 GT3
|96
|5)
|Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|eleven
|6)
|WRT Speedstar Audi Sport, Audi R8 LMS GT3
|88
|7)
|AIM Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3
|12
|8)
|Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|48
|9)
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian, Acura NSX GT3
|86
|10)
|Wright Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R
|sixteen
|eleven)
|Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|eleven
|12)
|Aston Martin Racing, Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|98
|13)
|Heart of the racing team, Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|2. 3
|14)
|Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|19
|fifteen.
|Riley Motorsports, Mercedes-AMG GT3
|74
|sixteen.
|AIM Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3
|14
|17)
|GRT Magnus, Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|44
|18)
|Black Swan Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 R
|54
The list of tickets for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona, complete with listings of drivers and types of tires / engines / fuels, can be found here.