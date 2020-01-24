Rolex 24 at Daytona 2020: TV schedule, channel, live broadcast information, rating results

%MINIFYHTML9fc5b015fe54e847faf1b0f607e8a3f411% %MINIFYHTML9fc5b015fe54e847faf1b0f607e8a3f412%

A new season of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) arrives on Saturday and Sunday with the 58th race of the Rolex 24 in Daytona. The 24-hour season opening endurance race this year at Daytona comes through NBC Sports. The network's television schedule is full of coverage of high-profile commentators covering high-profile drivers and teams.

The 2020 Rolex 24 in Daytona is ready to receive the green flag on Saturday, January 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. This year's 38-car field features four classes: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD). It is the least amount of cars in the history of the Rolex 24 in Daytona.

%MINIFYHTML9fc5b015fe54e847faf1b0f607e8a3f413% %MINIFYHTML9fc5b015fe54e847faf1b0f607e8a3f414%

Last year's race was the shortest in the history of Rolex 24, with the rain shortening the event to only 593 laps. That allowed the No. 10 team Wayne Taylor Cadillac DPi to claim victory, and the No. 10 Cadillac team is again among the favorites to win Daytona in 2020. They will get another push from the Penske Acuras Team, and if Mazda Team Joest can avoid the mechanical problems they had last year, their two cars will be contenders.

Speaking of those Mazdas, Olivier Pla set the unofficial course record at No. 77 during the Roar Before the Rolex 24 earlier this month. Then, Oliver Jarvis ran the fastest lap in qualifying to put the No. 77 on the pole for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona.

A notable NASCAR world name has been added to the field for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona. The defending champion of the Cup Series, Kyle Busch, will make his second appearance at IMSA (first in Rolex 24) when he competes in No. 14 Lexus RC-F for AIM Vasser Sullivan Racing. That team is one of 18 in the GTD class, by far the largest in the field.

Below is everything you need to know about the NBC coverage schedule for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona, plus the qualifying results for this year's race.

Rolex 24 at Daytona 2020: TV schedule

NBC and NBCSN will broadcast only 16 1/2 hours of the Rolex 24 in Daytona. However, cable or satellite subscribers can watch 24 hours of the race in the NBC Sports app.

The first and last two hours of the Rolex 24 in Daytona will be broadcast on NBC, and the rest of the network coverage will be shown on NBCSN. There are a couple of breaks in the broadcast schedule (6-11 p.m. ET on Saturday and 3-6 a.m. ET Sunday) in which the race will only be available through the NBC Sports application or NBCSports.com.

Below is the complete transmission schedule for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona.

Time television channel 1: 30-2: 30 p.m. ET NBC 2: 30-6 p.m. ET NBCSN 6-11 p.m. ET NBC Sports App 11-11: 55 p.m. ET NBCSN

Time television channel 12-3 a.m. ET NBCSN 3-6 a.m. .. ET NBC Sports App 6 am. ET-12 p.m. ET NBCSN 12-2 p.m. ET NBC

Rolex 24 in Daytona 2020: live broadcast calendar

The entire Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona will be available to broadcast on multiple platforms. Live presentations can be found on NBC Sports Gold & # 39; s Track Pass, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

In addition, IMSA.tv and the IMSA application will transmit 24 hours of cameras in the car during the race.

Rolex 24 in Daytona 2020: ranking results

The 38-car field for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona is divided into four classes: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD), and is completed with 12 different manufacturers.

The manufacturer's breakdown is shown below. (The entire LMP2 field is formed by Oreca 07-Gibsons).

Five tickets : Porsche (2 GTLM, 3 GTD), Lamborghini (5 GTD)

: Porsche (2 GTLM, 3 GTD), Lamborghini (5 GTD) Four tickets : Cadillac (4 DPi), Acura (2 DPi, 2 GTD)

: Cadillac (4 DPi), Acura (2 DPi, 2 GTD) Three tickets : BMW (2 GTLM, 1 GTD)

: BMW (2 GTLM, 1 GTD) Two tickets : Mazda (2 DPi), Chevy / Corvette (2 GTLM), Ferrari (1 GTLM, 1 GTD), Lexus (2 GTD), Aston Martin (2 GTD)

: Mazda (2 DPi), Chevy / Corvette (2 GTLM), Ferrari (1 GTLM, 1 GTD), Lexus (2 GTD), Aston Martin (2 GTD) An entry: Mercedes (1 GTD), Audi (GTD)

Below are the qualification results for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona.

Daytona Prototype International (DPi)

Pos. Start Team / car Car No. one) Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi 77 two) Acura Penske Team, Acura DPi 6 6 3) Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi 55 4) Whelen Engineering Racing, Cadillac DPi 31 5) Konica Minola Cadillac DPi-V.R, Cadillac DPi 10 6) JDC Motorsports, Cadillac DPi 85 7) JDC Motorsports, Cadillac DPi 5 5 8) Acura Penske Team, Acura DPi 7 7

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)

Pos. Start Team / car Car No. one) PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, Oreca LMP2 07 52 two) DragonSpeed ​​USA, Oreca LMP2 07 81 3) Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Oreca LMP2 07 8 4) Performance Tech Motorsports, Oreca LMP2 07 38 5) Era Motorsport, Oreca LMP2 07 18 years

Pos. Start Team / car Car No. one) Porsche Motorsport, Porsche 911 RSR – 19 911 two) Porsche Motorsport, Porsche 911 RSR – 19 912 3) Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 3 4) Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 4 4 5) BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE 25 6) BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE 24 7) Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE 62

Pos. Start Team / car Car No. one) Pfaff Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 9 two) Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3 63 3) Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing, Acura NSX GT3 57 4) Turner Motorsport, BMW M6 GT3 96 5) Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 eleven 6) WRT Speedstar Audi Sport, Audi R8 LMS GT3 88 7) AIM Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3 12 8) Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 48 9) Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian, Acura NSX GT3 86 10) Wright Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R sixteen eleven) Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 eleven 12) Aston Martin Racing, Aston Martin Vantage GT3 98 13) Heart of the racing team, Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2. 3 14) Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 19 fifteen. Riley Motorsports, Mercedes-AMG GT3 74 sixteen. AIM Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3 14 17) GRT Magnus, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 44 18) Black Swan Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 R 54

The list of tickets for the Rolex 24 2020 in Daytona, complete with listings of drivers and types of tires / engines / fuels, can be found here.