Robert Downey Jr. states that his son took pity on him after the final appearance of & # 39; Iron Man & # 39;

When he promoted & # 39; Dolittle & # 39; In & # 39; The Graham Norton Show & # 39 ;, the actor who plays Tony Stark in Marvel Cinematic Universe could not help joking about his departure from the franchise.

Robert Downey Jr.The seven-year-old son "took pity on him" after the star filmed his final scenes as "Iron Man".

The actor appeared as Tony Stark in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2008's "Iron Man", and enjoyed his "swan song" in the past year (19) "Avengers Final Game"- the highest grossing movie of all time.

While "Iron Man" is believed to make a brief appearance in the next "Black widow"movie, the actor told the UK TV host Graham Norton playing the role "happened like this", but joked that his departure had a greater effect on his son Exton.

"He got into me, then got into Nick Fury and then it was all about & # 39;Black Panther& # 39; "he explained about his son's diminishing interest in his father's role since his debut in 2008." Now he feels sorry for me and is playing with my figurines again. "

While the actor admitted that his son was trying to make him feel better after his departure from MCU, he is currently on the promotional path of his new movie. "Dolittle", which he also produced through his production company Team Downey with his wife, Susan.

The movie, also starring Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen Y Joanna Page, is in theaters now.