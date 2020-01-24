Rise or curse race? See 20 years of the best Grammy winners of new artists

It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Lizzo He goes to the night with the most nominations. She is in eight categories, including Recording of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Nevertheless, Billie eilish Y Lil Nas X Follow closely with six assents each.

The three musicians are nominated for the first time. They are also competing for Best New Artist along with Black cougars, Maggie rogers, Rosalia, Tank and the Bangas Y Yawl.

While fans will have to wait until Sunday to see who takes the trophy home, one thing is for sure: whoever wins will be in very good company. Alicia Keys, Adele, Carrie Underwood, John legend, Maroon 5 Y Cristina Aguilera They are just some of the superstars to win the Best New Artist. Dua Lipa He also won the award last year.

For some, the prize is a professional advance. For others, it is a curse.