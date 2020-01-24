Rise or curse race? See 20 years of the best Grammy winners of new artists

It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards!
2000: Christina Aguilera
XTina's career has only grown since the "Genie in a Bottle,quot; singer took home the Best New Artist trophy 20 years ago. He has been nominated a total of 20 times and has won a total of five Grammys.
2001: Shelby Lynne
This Grammy victory marked the first and only Grammy victory and nomination for the country's star.
2002: Alicia Keys
The musical lady has been nominated 29 times in her career and has taken home 15 of the trophies. She is also the host of this year.
2003: Norah Jones
Jones has been nominated for 16 Grammys, winning nine of them so far in his career.
2004: Evanescence
In addition to winning the Best New Artist that year, the band also won the Best Hard Rock Performance for "Bring Me to Life." The group has received a total of six nominations and two victories over the years.
2005: Garnet 5
This group has caught 13 Grammy nominations and three victories over the years.
2006: John Legend
Chrissy TeigenThe main man won the Best New Artist award in 2006. In fact, he won 31 Grammy nominations and 10 victories so far in his career. He is even a winner of EGOT.
2007: Carrie Underwood
In addition to winning the Best New Artist award in 2007, Underwood took home the trophy in the Best Female Country Vocal Performance category for "Jesus, Take the Wheel." She has secured a total of 14 nominations and seven victories so far in her career.
2008: Amy Winehouse
2008 was a great year for Winehouse. In addition to winning the Best New Artist, he won the Disco of the Year, the Song of the Year and the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Rehab." He also won the Best Pop Vocal Album for Back to black. He received a total of eight nominations and six victories before his death in 2011.
2009: Adele
The British singer has won a whopping 15 Grammys in her career. In addition to winning the Best New Artist in 2009, he won the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Chasing Pavements,quot;.
2010: Zac Brown Band
Over the years, the band has been nominated for eight Grammys and has taken home three trophies.
2011: Hope Spalding
In a surprising move, the jazz singer beat Justin Bieber Y Duck by the Best New Grammy Artist. She has secured a total of seven nominations and three victories. This year, she is ready for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Voices for 12 small spells.
2012: Bon Iver
Justin vernon, the man behind Bon Iver, surprised many when he won the coveted prize. He has a total of two victories and seven nominations to his credit.
2013: fun.
According to The Recording Academy, the group's second album, Some nights, sold more than three million copies in the US UU. and was nominated for two Grammys. In fact, the band received a total of five assents and a victory in 2013.
2014: Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
The musical duo received five nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. They won in three categories: Best New Artist, Best Rap Album (The robbery) and Best rap performance ("Second hand store,quot;).
2015: Sam Smith
The singer took home the trophy for Best New Artist in the 57th Grammy Awards. He also won three more Grammys that year. His debut album In the lonely hour, won the Best Pop Vocal Album and "Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)" won the Song and Disco of the Year.
2016: Meghan Trainor
In 2015, the singer was named Best New Artist. She has two more Grammy nominations under her belt: Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for her hit "All About That Bass."
2017: Chance the Rapper
Your 2016 album Coloring book took off with great success. He has a total of three victories.
2018: Alessia Cara
The singer also won the award for best music video, song of the year and best pop duo / group performance that year.
2019
Last year, Dua Lipa took home two trophies, one for Best New Artist and one for Best Dance Recording for his song "Electricity,quot; with Silk city, Mark Ronson Y Diplo. However, his fans were not very happy when the microphone was cut during his acceptance speech.
