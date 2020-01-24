Home Entertainment Rise or curse race? See 20 years of the best Grammy winners...

Rise or curse race? See 20 years of the best Grammy winners of new artists

By
Bradley Lamb
It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Lizzo He goes to the night with the most nominations. She is in eight categories, including Recording of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Nevertheless, Billie eilish Y Lil Nas X Follow closely with six assents each.

The three musicians are nominated for the first time. They are also competing for Best New Artist along with Black cougars, Maggie rogers, Rosalia, Tank and the Bangas Y Yawl.

While fans will have to wait until Sunday to see who takes the trophy home, one thing is for sure: whoever wins will be in very good company. Alicia Keys, Adele, Carrie Underwood, John legend, Maroon 5 Y Cristina Aguilera They are just some of the superstars to win the Best New Artist. Dua Lipa He also won the award last year.

For some, the prize is a professional advance. For others, it is a curse.

To see for yourself, check out the gallery.

Scott Gries / ImageDirect

2000: Christina Aguilera

XTina's career has only grown since the "Genie in a Bottle,quot; singer took home the Best New Artist trophy 20 years ago. He has been nominated a total of 20 times and has won a total of five Grammys.

Shelby Lynne, 2001 Grammy Awards

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

2001: Shelby Lynne

This Grammy victory marked the first and only Grammy victory and nomination for the country's star.

Alicia Keys, 2002 Grammy Awards

Frank Micelotta / ImageDirect / Getty Images

2002: Alicia Keys

The musical lady has been nominated 29 times in her career and has taken home 15 of the trophies. She is also the host of this year.

Norah Jones, 2003 Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca / WireImage.com

2003: Norah Jones

Jones has been nominated for 16 Grammys, winning nine of them so far in his career.

Evanescence, Amy Lee, 2003 Grammy Awards

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

2004: Evanescence

In addition to winning the Best New Artist that year, the band also won the Best Hard Rock Performance for "Bring Me to Life." The group has received a total of six nominations and two victories over the years.

Maroon 5, Grammy Awards 2005

fake images

2005: Garnet 5

This group has caught 13 Grammy nominations and three victories over the years.

John Legend, 2006 Grammy Awards

Michael Caulfield / WireImage

2006: John Legend

Chrissy TeigenThe main man won the Best New Artist award in 2006. In fact, he won 31 Grammy nominations and 10 victories so far in his career. He is even a winner of EGOT.

Carrie Underwood, 2007 Grammy Awards

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2007: Carrie Underwood

In addition to winning the Best New Artist award in 2007, Underwood took home the trophy in the Best Female Country Vocal Performance category for "Jesus, Take the Wheel." She has secured a total of 14 nominations and seven victories so far in her career.

Amy Winehouse, Mitch Winehouse, 2008 Grammy Awards

Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images for NARAS

2008: Amy Winehouse

2008 was a great year for Winehouse. In addition to winning the Best New Artist, he won the Disco of the Year, the Song of the Year and the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Rehab." He also won the Best Pop Vocal Album for Back to black. He received a total of eight nominations and six victories before his death in 2011.

Adele, Grammys, 2009

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2009: Adele

The British singer has won a whopping 15 Grammys in her career. In addition to winning the Best New Artist in 2009, he won the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Chasing Pavements,quot;.

Zac Brown Band, Grammy winner

JOE KLAMAR / AFP / Getty Images

2010: Zac Brown Band

Over the years, the band has been nominated for eight Grammys and has taken home three trophies.

Esperanza Spalding, Grammy Awards 2011

AP Photo / Matt Sayles

2011: Hope Spalding

In a surprising move, the jazz singer beat Justin Bieber Y Duck by the Best New Grammy Artist. She has secured a total of seven nominations and three victories. This year, she is ready for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Voices for 12 small spells.

Justin Vernon, Bon Iver, 2012 Grammy Awards

Kevin Winter / Getty Image

2012: Bon Iver

Justin vernon, the man behind Bon Iver, surprised many when he won the coveted prize. He has a total of two victories and seven nominations to his credit.

Fun., Grammy Awards 2013

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2013: fun.

According to The Recording Academy, the group's second album, Some nights, sold more than three million copies in the US UU. and was nominated for two Grammys. In fact, the band received a total of five assents and a victory in 2013.

Ryan Lewis, Macklemore, First Grammy

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

2014: Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

The musical duo received five nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. They won in three categories: Best New Artist, Best Rap Album (The robbery) and Best rap performance ("Second hand store,quot;).

Sam Smith, 2015, Grammy Awards, Winner

John Shearer / Invision / AP

2015: Sam Smith

The singer took home the trophy for Best New Artist in the 57th Grammy Awards. He also won three more Grammys that year. His debut album In the lonely hour, won the Best Pop Vocal Album and "Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)" won the Song and Disco of the Year.

Meghan Trainor, 2016 Grammy Awards, Winners

ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images

2016: Meghan Trainor

In 2015, the singer was named Best New Artist. She has two more Grammy nominations under her belt: Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for her hit "All About That Bass."

Chance the Rapper, 2017 Grammys, Winners

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for NARAS

2017: Chance the Rapper

Your 2016 album Coloring book took off with great success. He has a total of three victories.

Alessia Cara, Grammys 2018

Jeffrey Neira / CBS through Getty Images

2018: Alessia Cara

The singer also won the award for best music video, song of the year and best pop duo / group performance that year.

Dua Lipa, Grammys 2019, Grammy Awards 2019, Winners

ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images

2019

Last year, Dua Lipa took home two trophies, one for Best New Artist and one for Best Dance Recording for his song "Electricity,quot; with Silk city, Mark Ronson Y Diplo. However, his fans were not very happy when the microphone was cut during his acceptance speech.

Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!

