Rihanna and Hassan Jameel separate for this reason: Drake must be relieved to hear it

Rihanna and her three-year-old boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, confirmed that they separated.

Many were baffled because the singer and makeup mogul had previously stated that she was eager to marry and have a family with Hassan.

A source close to the 31-year-old Barbadian diva and the Saudi businessman spoke with PERSONS magazine and revealed that they decided to go their separate ways because they discovered that they were not a good combination based on their different lives.

The person explained: "Their lives were too different and it was difficult to maintain a relationship."

Other insider information chatted with Hollywood life and he had more details about the breakup: “Rihanna and Hassan really love each other, but Hassan was having difficulties with Rihanna's image due to the pressure on him to have a more traditional and reserved relationship. He felt for his family, who thinks that Rihanna is incredibly beautiful, but they also wanted her to be more meek, reserved and demure. ”

The source continued by saying: “Division is not something that none of them really wanted; however, their relationship was becoming challenging. "

A well-known person spoke with the media and revealed that Chris Brown is worried about Rihanna because he knows it is difficult for her.

The family friend, who sold the story, shared: "It's a bad time, to say the least, because he's in a good place with Ammika." They are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is ​​going to end any chance of that working. Rihanna is (Chris) 's first love, in many ways, it would be a dream come true for him to get her back. "

The friend continued saying the following to say about Chris's mental state: "Around this time for Chris, it's hard not to think about Rihanna. We're getting close to the Grammys, and that's when the incident between the two happened, so that you always take this time to reflect on yourself and see how much has changed. "

It is rumored that Drake is really interested in returning with Rihanna and is willing to make an extra effort to achieve his goal.

Ad

Do you think Riri will return with one of his ex?



Post views:

0 0