RHOBH Cutthroat drama: Garcelle Beauvais says it's hard to see her co-star fight

Garcelle Beauvais is one of two rookies in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise and has revealed what the season's filming looks like. He also offered an update on his friend Denise Richards.

After rumors of a mediocre drama riddled with rumors about the show, a bomb threw that there will be a great story around the supposed love story of Brandi Glanville and Denise Richard.

Garcelle, who is rumored to be the Denise team, spoke with US Weekly about his experience in the series.

‘Sometimes it was hard for me to be there. Sometimes I had trouble seeing it, if I can say that. You know what I mean? Because it is a new experience for me. I'm an actress and I'm used to it, so real life and seeing people go to each other is something new to me in that regard. "

As for what is going on with Richards, who is said to be MIA for most of the season, he has to catch up with her soon for tea. The two are friends in real life.

& # 39; (Denise and I) just send text messages and she says & # 39; Girl, I have a lot to tell you & # 39 ;. So we'll catch up and solve it, but it's hard when you have everything exposed and you have your side and people are watching your side. It's hard to find out what's right and what's wrong. That is how we will know in the end. We will solve it at the meeting. "

As for the rest of the cast, he revealed that, in addition to Denise, he has known Lisa Rinna for quite some time. Garcelle also loves working with Erika Jayne because they share similarities.

Ad

Do you think Garcelle will bring him to the show?



Post views:

0 0