Raz B registers in a private self-care center after DUI arrest

Root B He is determined to recover after being arrested for DUI recently. According to reports, the singer registered at a self-care center to get the help he needs.

A source reveals to The Shade Room that the founding member of B2K You have registered with a private self-care center while working to improve yourself. "The stress of childhood trauma has led to some unhealthy life decisions," the source said. "Last week he registered with a private self-care center to acquire the necessary tools for a healthier life."

"It is very important to ask for help, and we have to start making people feel more comfortable to do it!" A fan commented with someone saying, "Good for him, I pray for his recovery." Meanwhile, one person demanded that everyone leave him alone, saying, "God, give him peace. He is clearly worried."

This comes after Raz B, whose real name is De & # 39; Mario Monte Thornton, was arrested for driving under the influence in Burbank, California, on Wednesday, January 15 around 3 a.m. It was reported that an officer saw the rapper passing a red light. Later, Raz B allegedly told the officer that he was lost and did not have his driver's license.

He also admitted drinking and smoking earlier that night. This caused the officer to ask him to perform a sobriety test in the field that failed, which resulted in him being reserved and reserved. Raz was released after posting bonds. According to reports, his arrest closed the possibility that fans will have a surprise B2K meeting at the next Millennium 2020 Tour.

This is not the first time that Raz B has a legal problem that affected his group. Last year, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Minnesota while on the Millennium Tour. However, he was not charged for the incident due to lack of evidence.