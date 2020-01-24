Ray J reveals his plans to keep the romance with Princess Love alive despite having to change "100 diapers every 2 days!"

Ray J and Princess Love have a newborn son and a one-year-old daughter to care for and that can't be easy! However, during a new interview, the man made it very clear that he wants to keep the fire of romance lit between him and Princess even though they are changing 100 diapers every 2 days.

Usually, parents with such young children don't really have much time for romance, which is unfortunate but also realistic.

But that does not deter Ray, who promises that he will continue to pay close attention and affection to his wife as soon as they are properly established as a family of four.

As fans tie up, the couple announced the birth of their new addition to the family, baby Epik Ray Norwood on December 30, 2019.

That said, they are very focused on taking care of the baby, but also their other son, their daughter Melody Norwood, who is only 20 months old.

During a conversation with HollywoodLife, Ray J told the media about his plans to keep the flame alive.

When asked what awaits him for the new year, the celebrity said: principal The main thing I see is to be a good father. I just had another baby. I had a baby and my daughter is one and he is right behind her. So being the best father is everything. There are many more diapers that we have to change and many more nights late. But well, everything is worth it. I'm changing about a hundred diapers every other day. I change my daughter's diapers, because my son is a newborn and my wife has this little routine. "

‘Then I let her do that until I reach a certain age, then I'll start with him. But now I am assigned to my daughter. "

Ad

As for the theme of romance, he told the media that "I think I will have to intensify it in a few months." Now that my wife had the baby and it is done and the process is over, we must concentrate on raising children. But then we have to start giving it back again. And I have to make sure she is loved and treated that way. I mean, I definitely have to step it up. "



Post views:

0 0