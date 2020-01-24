Ray J on the status of his marriage to Princess Love: "Children are all that matters!"

Ray J has issued a statement about the current status of his marriage to his wife, Princess Love, and according to Ray, his attention is focused solely on his children at this time.

"We love each other and our relationship is important, definitely, but right now children are the only thing that matters. In relationships, you know you have ups and downs, and I think we just have to make sure we get over them." and going through the lows, which at this time we stand together to make sure the children are safe, happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm, "he told In Touch Weekly.

The couple separated in November after Princess claimed that he left her and her daughter stranded in Las Vegas after an argument about a possible move to the state of Nevada.

Ray J denied leaving her stranded and proceeded to block her on social media, before heading to the Wendy Williams Show to apologize to his wife.

Princess and Ray J were married in August 2016 after four years of dating and welcomed Melody, their first child, in May 2018.