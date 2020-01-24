Home Entertainment Ray J on the status of his marriage to Princess Love: "Children...

Ray J on the status of his marriage to Princess Love: "Children are all that matters!"

Ray J has issued a statement about the current status of his marriage to his wife, Princess Love, and according to Ray, his attention is focused solely on his children at this time.

"We love each other and our relationship is important, definitely, but right now children are the only thing that matters. In relationships, you know you have ups and downs, and I think we just have to make sure we get over them." and going through the lows, which at this time we stand together to make sure the children are safe, happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm, "he told In Touch Weekly.

