Rapper A Boogie seen flirting with another woman before announcing GF's pregnancy

%MINIFYHTML5288707e58318251475075b57e4706b611% %MINIFYHTML5288707e58318251475075b57e4706b612%

Instagram

Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend / baby mom Ella when they saw him sleeping with another woman during a party night.

Up News Info –

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and baby mama Ella Rodriguez He announced that they expect a baby. Congratulations flooded their social networks, but soon things got complicated when a video of the rapper, reportedly befriended another woman, went online.

According to Internet users, the images were taken on January 12 approximately two weeks before the pregnancy announcement. Apparently, A Boogie and the mysterious woman were apparently partying in a club.

%MINIFYHTML5288707e58318251475075b57e4706b613% %MINIFYHTML5288707e58318251475075b57e4706b614%

A Boogie Wit Da hoodie is supposedly seen with another woman

Neither the rap star whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose nor his pregnant girlfriend responded to the video. The couple is currently on vacation to celebrate their 21st birthday.

<br />

The baby will be A Boogie's second child with Ella. They received their first child, a girl named Melody, on Valentine's Day of 2017.

It is not the first time that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie receives rumors of infidelity. In April 2019, his girlfriend / baby mom left him due to the traps. He apologized to her and promised not to make the same mistake again.

"Smh you really need to lose what you have to love and appreciate what you have. I hate being the type who regrets things, but I fucked like crazy with you and regret every little mistake, even when it made me open my eyes and I realize what really matters to me, "he said at the time.

He said to Her: "I love you regardless of anything and I will never disrespect you in any way, whether you accept me after all that I have done or not. You are all that a man can ask for and gave me a beautiful family to love, prosper and appreciate. "

"I was never an open person with anyone but you, my best friend. I can't even imagine starting again smh. I love you more than ever but I really understand if you don't forgive me. You'll always be my best friend and true love, love of heart! "