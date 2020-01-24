Rain delays the start of the fourth South Africa-England test in Johannesburg | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML87847dcf1e8a1b0616a549010e63d75511% %MINIFYHTML87847dcf1e8a1b0616a549010e63d75512%

England leads the series 2-1 with a game to play: Jofra Archer could return for tourists after an elbow problem





%MINIFYHTML87847dcf1e8a1b0616a549010e63d75513% %MINIFYHTML87847dcf1e8a1b0616a549010e63d75514% The rain has delayed the start of the fourth test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg

The rain in Johannesburg has delayed the start of the fourth test with bad weather threatening a one-day wash in Wanderers.

A constant drizzle means that the launch has not yet taken place and with the forecast quite bleak for the rest of Friday, England and South Africa may have to wait until Saturday to get going, although the rain decreased, perhaps only temporarily , around 9 am England time.

Joe Root's England led the four-game series 2-1 and only needs to avoid defeat to complete a second consecutive victory in the Test series in South Africa, having won 2-1 in 2015-16 under Sir Alastair Cook.

Cricket debate Live

Root's selection dilemma comes in the bowling attack, with Jofra Archer apparently able to return after losing the victories in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth with a problem in the right elbow.

The 24-year-old could play alongside speed partner Mark Wood, and Root said Thursday that a potential "relentless flood of pace,quot; would be "exciting."

1:04 England captain Joe Root says that sailor Jofra Archer loves test cricket and has a great role to play England captain Joe Root says that sailor Jofra Archer loves test cricket and has a great role to play

However, England may not risk Wood in consecutive tests with the victory of the entries in Port Elizabeth, the first red ball game of the sailor in 11 months.

Chris Woakes could play his first game of the series, possibly in place of the spinning tamer Dom Bess, and the Wanderers surface is expected to favor pacemakers.

2:15 Former England spinner Monty Panesar says Dom Bess has exceeded expectations after taking his first five test at Port Elizabeth Former England spinner Monty Panesar says Dom Bess has exceeded expectations after taking his first five test at Port Elizabeth

South Africa does not have the prohibited Kagiso Rabada for this match, which means that Vernon Philander, who is retiring, will lead the attack in his 64th and final test, as the hosts aspire to win a series draw.

Temba Bavuma has been called to the Proteas batting lineup, with Zubayr Hamza, the man he abandoned after averaging only 13 in the first three Tests.

Watch Sky Sports Cricket for Johannesburg updates or follow our live blog here.