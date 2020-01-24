Radhe by Salman Khan: your most wanted Bhai to end this day



Salman Khan is an actor, who has many followers. Millions of fans wait for the actor's films every year. This year he will also treat his fans with his offering. Salman will be seen on the Radhe de Prabhudheva: his most wanted Bhai with Disha Patani. The movie is already being filmed in Goa. The latest reports on the project state that the movie is running as scheduled and will end at the end of next month. A source told a leading portal: "Salman Khan is now in Goa, where he is filming an important part of the film. Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani are also joining him. This will be followed by a schedule in Bangkok, Thailand. The last one calendar will be completed on February 21 and after that, it will be a summary for the movie. "



The source added: “Postproduction will begin in full swing. The creators are confident that they will be ready with the movie before its release date on May 22. It will be a kind of race against time, but with the experience of chasing deadlines before and as recently as in Dabangg 3, the team is confident in achieving it. ” We are very excited about this, and you?







