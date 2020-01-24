Public review: Street Dancer 3D

The highly anticipated film by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Street Dancer 3D, released today in theaters. The director of Remo D’souza also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in important roles. The film brings the Indo-Pak rivalry on the dance floor. The creators and the cast of the film have been promoting the film with great enthusiasm.

Street Dancer 3D is Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration after ABCD2. His fans have been anxiously waiting to see the two together on the big screen. Movie lovers, who watched the movie's early show today, turned to the Internet to share their reviews. To complement the impressive dance sequences and the sizzling chemistry between the actors, this is what Internet users have to say about Street Dancer 3D.