Producers of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; supposedly & # 39; desperate & # 39; for keeping Nene's leaks!

The producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta are reportedly "desperate,quot; to keep Nene Leakes after reports circulated online about Nene who wanted to leave the show.

It is possible that the reports have won Nene another strong wage increase, as producers are struggling to keep it in the popular franchise.

"Show executives don't want NeNe to leave," a source told Radar Online. "NeNe is the determining factor in the ratings. His big blowout in Canada was the first episode to reach more than two million in the season."

The source added: "The network does not want to let it go because it is their drama that everyone tunes in."

But according to the entertainment medium, there may be another reason why Nene will not leave the Bravo show: she is locked in a three-year contract for $ 2.85 million.

So, unless Nene wants to owe the network millions of dollars, it is destined for the program in the foreseeable future.