Producers of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; supposedly & # 39; desperate & # 39; for keeping Nene's leaks!

Producers of 'RHOA' supposedly 'desperate' for keeping Nene's leaks!

By
Bradley Lamb
The producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta are reportedly "desperate,quot; to keep Nene Leakes after reports circulated online about Nene who wanted to leave the show.

It is possible that the reports have won Nene another strong wage increase, as producers are struggling to keep it in the popular franchise.

