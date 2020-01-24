Probability of the rapper hosting the Punk’d reboot

Possibility of the rapper being the host Punk The new television series, which is a restart of the classic MTV prank program, is scheduled to begin in Quibi, a new Us Magazine report revealed.

The 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer issued a statement on Friday, January 24, stating that he grew up watching the show and that it was crazy to be the presenter. As fans of the series know, Punk It is a reality TV show in which famous celebrities are victims of intriguing jokes.

Originally, it started on MTV in 2003 and it worked until 2007. It was created and presented by That 70’s Show student, Ashton Kutcher. The 41-year-old actor implemented several small schemes and practical jokes about some of the most important names in the entertainment industry, including Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.

During the summer months of 2019, Ashton Kutcher addressed the new Punk series, stating that he had no participation, and hoped they would "do it right." A few months later, Ashton shared what it was like when celebrities realized what was happening in the middle of a joke.

In Hot onesAshton said that if a celebrity understood what they were doing, they would be expelled from the situation immediately and then try to attract someone else so they would not lose money in the episode.

These days, Ashton Kutcher is busy in his marriage to Mila Kunis, in which they have several children together. Chance The Rapper, on the other hand, has just released a new album in recent months that was criticized by fans.

Before marrying Mila Kunis, Ashton was married to Demi Moore, whom he was also tied for years.

Ad

Last summer, Demi shared what he felt was the reason for the collapse of his marriage, stating that one of the main reasons was the fact that he allowed other women to enter his house through trios. Moore dropped a book detailing the struggles of his life, in Hollywood and more.



Post views:

0 0