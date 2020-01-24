Preview of the match – Shrewsbury vs Liverpool

%MINIFYHTML54e462910431c8b591af163d06c7ea8811% %MINIFYHTML54e462910431c8b591af163d06c7ea8812%

News and team statistics before Shrewsbury vs Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (5pm start).

Team news

Shrewsbury Chief Sam Ricketts has a complete team to choose from for the glamor of the FA Cup on Sunday against the world and European champion Liverpool.

Ricketts must decide if he will give any of his January signings a debut in the televised match.

Blackburn defender Sam Hart, who joined on loan for the rest of the season, was an unused substitute for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fleetwood.

On Monday, Ricketts brought former Bolton midfielder Josh Vela into a two and a half year contract after Hibernian released him.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp is waiting for news of a scan about Sadio Mane's hamstring injury. Senegal's international limped 33 minutes in Thursday's 2-1 victory at Wolves.

When asked if there was any news, the Reds manager said: "No. I think it is currently being scanned. It did not take me out of the scan."

Klopp made several changes to his team's 1-0 victory over his Everton rivals in the third round and will face another weakened team in New Meadow this weekend.

James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri will not be available, but midfielder Naby Keita may return after a groin injury that has set him aside since late December.

Opta statistics

Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool only met once before, a draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup in February 1996: the Reds won 4-0 at Gay Meadow on their way to the final that season.

Shrewsbury has been eliminated from the FA Cup by Premier League opponents in three of his last four seasons, losing to Man Utd in 2015-16, West Ham in 2017-18 and Wolves in 2018-19.

In the Premier League era, Liverpool has progressed from 15 of its 17 FA Cup draws against teams outside the top two levels of English football, and faced Bolton Wanderers in 1992-93 and Oldham Athletic in 2012 -13.

Liverpool seeks to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2014-15, when they reached the semifinal.

Shrewsbury Town has lost only one of its last 17 home matches of the FA Cup (W10 D6), a 0-3 loss to Manchester United in February 2016.