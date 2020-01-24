Preview of the match – QPR vs Sheff Wed

%MINIFYHTMLbeefca970ec58d46b49d3618651f05de11% %MINIFYHTMLbeefca970ec58d46b49d3618651f05de12%





Jordan Hugill will appear for QPR

News and team statistics before the QPR vs. Sheff Wed in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday (8pm start).

Team news

QPR Jordan Hugill and Joe Lumley are expected to return to the contest. Chief Mark Warburton has confirmed that forward Hugill and goalkeeper Lumley are fit after losing victory at Leeds' home last week due to unspecified injuries.

Defender Yoann Barbet (hamstrings) is approaching his return and hopes to return to training next week.

Midfielder Charlie Owens (knee) is still out, while recent loan firm Jack Clarke could make his first opening for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday Defender Liam Palmer could return to the team after an injury. Palmer has not yet appeared for the Owls this year due to an ankle injury suffered in last month's home loss to Cardiff.

Otherwise, Garry Monk is expected to choose between an unchanged team with no new concerns about injuries after the 5-0 hit last week by Blackburn.

Fernando Forestieri (knee) is still out, but midfielder Massimo Luongo is available after his direct red card against Blackburn was rescinded.

Massimo Luongo will be available

Opta statistics

QPR and Sheffield Wednesday have met only once before in the FA Cup, with the Owls winning 3-0 in January 1967.

Sheffield Wednesday is on a four-game losing streak against QPR, losing 2-1 earlier this season at Hillsborough in the Championship.

QPR has won three of its last five games in the FA Cup (D1 L1), more than its previous 26 games combined in the competition (W2 D7 L17).

Sheffield Wednesday has kept six clean sheets in their last nine FA Cup matches (W4 D3 L2), winning 1-0 as a visitor at Brighton in the third round of this season.

Jordan Hugill of QPR recorded two goals and an assist in his 5-1 victory over Swansea in the third round. Hugill also scored two goals against Sheffield on Wednesday in the 2-1 victory in the QPR league earlier this season.