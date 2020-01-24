Preview of the match – Portsmth vs Barnsley

%MINIFYHTMLd9268a9d3c98cd0bc39a1eb0f3feff1e11% %MINIFYHTMLd9268a9d3c98cd0bc39a1eb0f3feff1e12%

News and team statistics before Portsmouth vs. Barnsley in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm start).

Team news

Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth He seems to be without defender James Bolton (thigh), while midfielder Cameron McGeehan cannot face his parent club.

Pompey's boss, Keith Jackett, said: "It's a game at home, which is what we wanted. We have overcome some difficult ties to have this opportunity against a Championship club."

"The FA Cup still evokes a lot of emotion, and that emotion will come out if we can play well on Saturday."

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Portsmouth

Barnsley they are without defender Bambo Diaby, who is being investigated by the Football Association for a "possible anti-doping violation."

Cauley Woodrow scored for the Tykes when they drew 1-1 with Portsmouth in Oakwell in League One last season, and could be retired but Mike Bahre is lost due to illness.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Preston North End

Opta statistics

Portsmouth and Barnsley have not faced each other in the FA Cup since February 1907, with the Tykes winning 1-0.

At Fratton Park, Barnsley has won only one of his last 20 visits, all in league games between 1983 and 2019 (W1 D6 L13).

Since winning the FA Cup in 2008, Portsmouth reached the fifth round only once, during the 2009-10 campaign.

Barnsley has only reached the fifth round of the FA Cup twice in his previous 20 seasons (2007-08 and 2012-13).

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup only for the third time as a manager, he also did so in 2011-12 and 2012-13 with former Millwall club.