Preview of the match – Newcastle vs Oxford Utd

Follow the FA Cup action with our live blog on the Sky Sports website and app





Steve Bruce is hoping Valentino Lazaro can make his Newcastle debut against Oxford this weekend

Team news and statistics before Newcastle vs Oxford United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm start).

Team news

Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb could do their Newcastle debuts against Oxford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday. The end of Inter Milan, Lázaro, will be on the team as long as the documentation of his loan is processed on time.

Manager Steve Bruce confirmed that defenders Emil Krafth and Florian Lejeune, who scored twice in injury time to ensure a remarkable 2-2 draw in the Premier League at Everton, have been added to the club's long list of injuries.

Andy Carroll (groin) is expected to be lost.

Jonjo Shelvey was only fit enough for the bank in Goodison Park, so Bruce will call him late. DeAndre Yedlin, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin are all in dispute.

Oxford I could be without up to eight key players. James Henry, Ben Woodburn, Cameron Brannagan, Matty Taylor, Anthony Forde and Malachi Napa have been discarded.

George Thorne is completely fit and can return to the team, while Jamie Hanson might be involved, while Liam Kelly and Dan Agyei hope to have a chance.

Tariqe Fosu has eight goals in 25 League One appearances in this campaign and is expected to lead the line while manager Karl Robinson looks for a Premier League scalp.

Opta statistics

Newcastle United and Oxford United have only met in the FA Cup once, with a 3-0 U victory at Kassam Stadium in the fourth round in 2016-17.

Newcastle last received Oxford for a match in May 1993 in the second level, winning 2-1 under Kevin Keegan through goals by Lee Clark and Andy Cole.

Newcastle has not reached the fifth round of the FA Cup since the 2005-06 season, leaving since the fourth round six times since then.

Oxford seeks to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup only for the seventh time in its history, and did so for the last time in the 2016-17 season when it eliminated Newcastle in the fourth round.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has not faced Oxford since April 2001, when his Wigan team won 3-2 in a third level match.