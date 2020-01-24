Preview of the match – Hull City vs Chelsea

Follow the FA Cup action with our live blog on the Sky Sports website and app





Chelsea could be without Tammy Abraham

Team news and statistics ahead of Hull vs Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (starting at 5:30 p.m.).

Team news

Shell They are fighting a crisis of defensive injuries. Everton on loan defender Matthew Pennington suffered a groin strain

Training on Thursday, with scans needed to determine the extent of the problem.

Full defender Callum Elder has a calf complaint and could be set aside for several weeks, while central Jordy De Wijs is also missing with a calf injury.

However, the Tigers could be driven by the return of defender Stephen Kingsley, who is back in training after three weeks off, and forward Kamil Grosicki is also returning after an injury.

Hull, beaten by injuries, will expect Jarrod Bowen to inspire them against Chelsea

Tammy Abraham will doubt Chelsea after suffering a scare of ankle injury against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The English striker limped on the Stamford Bridge lawn full-time in the 2-2 draw of the Premier League.

Christian Pulisic is still out with an adductor problem, while Reece James will have doubts due to the knee injury that kept him out of the Arsenal crash.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains absent in the long term after heel surgery.

Opta statistics

Hull has not won any of its 10 FA Cup games against Chelsea (D3 L7), losing most recently in the fifth round in February 2018, a 4-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

In all competitions, Chelsea are undefeated in 15 games against Hull, winning 13 and drawing two from a 3-0 loss in October 1988.

By playing outside the top category, Hull has been eliminated in his last 13 FA Cup draws against top-level opponents since winning 1-0 against West Ham United in February 1973 as a second-level team.

Chelsea has progressed from 49 of its last 51 FA Cup games against non-Premier League teams, and has not lost away from home since March 2008, losing 1-0 to Barnsley.

Chelsea's end, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has been directly involved in four goals in his three FA Cup starts (2 goals, 2 assists), and all three starts were against opponents of the Championship.