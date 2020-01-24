Preview of the match – Burnley vs Norwich

%MINIFYHTML2e564799dfd7c75e24c0b9d579e5a30011% %MINIFYHTML2e564799dfd7c75e24c0b9d579e5a30012%

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says the club has worked hard for many years to enjoy nights like Wednesday

Team news and statistics before Burnley vs. Norwich in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm start).

Team news

Burnley Manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that he will rotate his squad again for Saturday's fourth round of the FA Cup against Norwich.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has intensified his recovery from a hamstring injury, but he could still lose it while Ashley Barnes and Ben Gibson will not appear.

Dyche said: "I have talked with the players about this weekend and we will create a team that we believe can win the game. It is about the mentality and not letting it go, as we have seen so many times with different results."

Adam Idah is ready for another start to Norwich after his hat-trick in the 4-2 victory over Preston in the third round.

Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell have been discarded, while Kenny McLean and Ibrahim Amadou have doubts, but Ralf Fährmann and Mario Vrancic are back in the contest.

The head of the Canaries, Daniel Farke, said: "It's a little break from the league, but we want to succeed. It's a quick change from the Spurs, so it's complicated, I expect more than two changes."

Opta statistics

Burnley and Norwich have only met once in the FA Cup, and Canarias won 4-1 in the third round during the 2011-12 season.

In all competitions, Norwich won only one of his 21 visits as a visitor to Burnley (W1 D4 L16), winning 5-3 in a second level match in April 2004.

Burnley has only lost two of his last 20 home matches of the FA Cup (W15 D3 L2), losing 2-0 to Arsenal in January 2008 and 1-0 to Lincoln City in February 2017.

Norwich is looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup only for the fourth time in its last 25 seasons, and did so for the last time in the 2011-12 campaign.

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez has scored nine goals in his last 13 appearances in the FA Cup, scoring in his last three games in the Clarets competition, including a goal in a 4-1 loss to Norwich in January. 2012