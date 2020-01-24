Premier League matches live on Sky Sports: Merseyside and Manchester Derbies in March | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML685106afd109ada792293ef121239a4611% %MINIFYHTML685106afd109ada792293ef121239a4612%

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest batch of live Premier League games, with great derbies of Merseyside and Manchester on the March calendar.

Liverpool's charge towards a first league title in 30 years will continue in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with Jurgen Klopp's side making the short trip to Everton for a Monday Night Football confrontation on March 16, before receiving Crystal Palace the following weekend.

Liverpool marches to the Premier League title

The latest selection of Sky Sports matches also includes the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 8, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stuttering side seeks momentum from a league double against Manchester City.

Chelsea and Leicester face Aston Villa in televised clashes while the battle for the first four, and fight to prevent the fall, heats up, while the Wolves travel to West Ham (Sunday, March 15) seeking to maintain the persecution for European football and Arsenal visit Southampton (Sunday, March 22) with the hope of entering the scene.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host two tempting live matches during the month when West Ham visits a London derby (Friday, March 20), after José Mourinho faces former Manchester United in North London (Sunday, 15 March).

Jose Mourinho will face former Man Utd employers in front of Sky Sports cameras in March

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky

Saturday, March 7: Burnley vs Tottenham (5.30pm)

Sun March 8: Chelsea vs Everton (2pm)

Sun March 8: Man Utd vs Man City (4.30pm)

Mon March 9: Leicester vs Aston Villa (8 p.m.)

Sat March 14: Aston Villa vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

Sun March 15: West Ham vs Lobos (2pm)

Sun March 15: Tottenham vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

Monday March 16: Everton vs Liverpool (8pm)

Fri March 20: Tottenham vs West Ham (8 p.m.) *

Saturday, March 21: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (5.30pm) *

Sun March 22: Leicester vs Brighton (2pm) *

Sun March 22: Southampton vs Arsenal (4.30pm) *

* subject to quarterfinals of the FA Cup

