Power Actor says he has been sent more than 300 death threats

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, allegedly leaked some different endings to Power so fans don't know what happened to the main character of the series, James "Ghost,quot; St. Patrick. However, Page Six reported that online fans believed it was someone else.

According to the media, online fans thought it was St. Patrick's son, Tariq, who killed James. Performed by Michael Rainey Junior, the actor turned to his social networks to address the group of 300 people who threatened him online for the actions of his character on screen.

In his IG account, Michael posted a screenshot of his face looking confused while looking at a whopping 326 messages of death threats he received from social media users. Lala Anthony, her co-star, commented with a palm face emoji, while Nature Naughton shared laughter emoji and palm face emoji.

In November 2019, Naughton spoke with reporters on page six and explained that he could understand why his character could have shot the protagonist. Naughton stated that it was perfectly understandable why his character would shoot James, because she did so much for him, and he still came for her and her son.

Fans of the series know that PowerThe last season airs on Sunday night around 8:00 p.m. However, 50 Cent said in June 2019 that the series would not end after the sixth season. 50 Cent is the executive producer.

In his IG account, contrary to what the media reports say, 50 Cent stated that he had "changed his mind,quot; about Power, and I thought I could continue.

Strangely, many of the other actors, actresses and producers have expressed disappointment that it will finally come to an end, so it is not entirely clear what will happen at this time. Fans on social networks were skeptical as to whether 50 Cent really had as much influence as he suggested.

Previously, 50 Cent urged social media followers to boycott the network for not recognizing and promoting the series as much as they have done for other programs.



