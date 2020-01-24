Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley provoke rumors divided after their note & # 39; Tell All & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLcbc4cb21d3f4c972ccd2d21c6d0e152b11% %MINIFYHTMLcbc4cb21d3f4c972ccd2d21c6d0e152b12%

It is rumored that the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; he leaves his fiance two weeks after he was accused of cheating after a nightly meeting with a group of women.

Porsha Williams and her future husband Dennis McKinley unleashed rumors of rupture. It arrived two weeks after Dennis was accused of cheating "The true housewives of Atlanta"star after his nightly meeting with a group of women.

"About to tell everything!" The 38-year-old reality star posted a cryptic Instagram story. Without detailing what it was, he quickly added two more short notes, "done" and "clown face emoji." Meanwhile, she posted a subtitle of "I'm sorry for **" in her new photo.

The women were supposedly flirting with Dennis during dinner earlier this month. One of them was heard saying "he got into his DM". Another made himself comfortable putting his head on his shoulder. "It was as if I was on a date with all of them," said an eyewitness. The women left with Dennis in an Escalade with a driver after he picked up the bill from the table.

When the images went viral, Dennis insisted that there was nothing scandalous at the meeting. He claimed he was there to eat and nothing else. "Can't I eat [french fries, hamburgers, pizza]?" He wrote without mentioning the four women who sat at the table with him.

On Monday, January 20, he still posted a photo of his fiancee and daughter who will turn 1 year old in March. "Happy Monday! My two bosses are so beautiful. I am lucky to know what is important in this short life! Salaam," he wrote.

Porsha and Dennis were made public for the first time in June 2018 and got engaged a few months after he announced his pregnancy. They separated three months after she gave birth due to her deception, which was documented in the Bravo reality show.

Later, the couple went to advice to solve their problems and finally got back together.