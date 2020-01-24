Pompeo attacks the reporter and challenges her to find Ukraine on a map

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, apparently angry at a journalist's questions about the Trump administration's dismissal of the United States ambassador to Ukraine, attacked her after the interview, cursing her and challenging her to find Ukraine on a map, according to journalist.
Pompeo, who is known for his arrogant, occasional thin skin and his controversial relationship with many members of the press department of the State Department, declined to say during the interview if he owed an apology to the ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch.
"I have defended all the people on this team," Pompeo said in the interview with reporter Mary Louise Kelly of NPR, which was recorded on Friday morning. "I have done the right thing for each person on this team."
When asked if he could point out specific comments in which he defended Ms. Yovanovitch, Mr. Pompeo said: "I have said everything I am going to say today. Thank you. Thank you for the repeated opportunity to do so. I am aware that . "
Shortly after that, Kelly said, an assistant to Mr. Pompeo finished the interview for approximately nine minutes, and Mr. Pompeo glared at her and left the room, which is not an unusual reaction in Washington.
But in a later broadcast on NPR, Kelly described what happened next.
He said the assistant who had stopped the interview reappeared and asked him to go with her, without a tape recorder. Ms. Kelly said she was taken to Mr. Pompeo's private living room, where he was waiting, and "where she yelled at me for almost the same amount of time the interview lasted."
"I was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine," Kelly said on NPR. "He asked:" Do you think Americans care about Ukraine? "He used the word f in that sentence and in many others."
Mr. Pompeo asked Mrs. Kelly if she could find Ukraine on a map, and Mrs. Kelly, whose reports took her all over the world, to Russia, North Korea and other countries, said: "Yes,quot; .
"He called his helpers to bring him a map of the world without writing, without marked countries," Kelly said. “I pointed to Ukraine. He saved the map. He said: "People will hear about this."
Ms. Kelly said that when Mr. Pompeo's assistant summoned her to the room, the assistant never requested that the meeting with Mr. Pompeo be kept off the record, nor would she have accepted such an agreement.
Kelly also said that he later told the State Department that he planned to report on Pompeo's diatribe and that he had not received an answer.
The State Department did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. An NPR spokeswoman said Kelly, co-host of "All Things Considered," was not available for further comments.
At NPR, Kelly said he had confirmed with the secretary's assistants before the interview that he planned to ask about Iran and Ukraine, so the issue was no surprise. But Mr. Pompeo was still irritated at Mrs. Kelly's questions about Mrs. Yovanovitch.
"I just have nothing more to say about it this morning," he said in a moment.
Ms. Yovanovitch was suddenly removed from Ukraine last May and has become a key figure in President Trump's political trial in the Senate after he testified last year that he was the target of a personal lawyer smear campaign of President Rudolph W. Giuliani and two of his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. The two have been charged in a scheme to violate campaign financing laws.
Ms. Yovanovitch testified last year that she felt "threatened,quot; by Mr. Trump after it was learned that he told the Ukrainian president that she "would go through some things." diplomat, on Twitter.
David E. Sanger contributed the reports.
