Pompeo attacks the reporter and challenges her to find Ukraine on a map

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, apparently angry at a journalist's questions about the Trump administration's dismissal of the United States ambassador to Ukraine, attacked her after the interview, cursing her and challenging her to find Ukraine on a map, according to journalist.

Pompeo, who is known for his arrogant, occasional thin skin and his controversial relationship with many members of the press department of the State Department, declined to say during the interview if he owed an apology to the ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch.

"I have defended all the people on this team," Pompeo said in the interview with reporter Mary Louise Kelly of NPR, which was recorded on Friday morning. "I have done the right thing for each person on this team."

When asked if he could point out specific comments in which he defended Ms. Yovanovitch, Mr. Pompeo said: "I have said everything I am going to say today. Thank you. Thank you for the repeated opportunity to do so. I am aware that . "