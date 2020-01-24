Pence's trip allows him to change the subject, but the accusation gets in the way

VATICAN CITY – For three days, Vice President Mike Pence joined world leaders in Israel to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz, visited the US embassy in Jerusalem with an invitation from the White House to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and then He moved to Rome to meet the Pope.
Immediately after President Trump's two-day trip to Davos, Switzerland, Pence called his boss "unstoppable,quot; in an exchange that was picked up by a microphone. But the vice president showed that he could maintain his own rigorous travel schedule, again demonstrating that he is the most disciplined communicator in his strange political partner and Trump's.
In this case, what I was communicating was a change of subject for a home audience. Like Mr. Trump's visit to Davos, Mr. Pence's trip was an opportunity to divert attention from the obsession that consumes everything in Washington, the president's political trial.
In Israel, Mr. Pence spoke at the World Holocaust Forum, applauding with a speech that called on nations to "confront and expose the rising tide of vile anti-Semitism."
He closed his time in the country for inviting Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, to the White House to discuss Trump's expected peace proposal, putting a bright glow on a long-awaited plan that Palestinians say will be dead upon arrival.
The accusation still arose, and Mr. Pence handled it in the usual way, discreetly but relentlessly in the message, without the president's digressions or drama.
"I think he will hear a strong defense from this president and then the senators will have to make a decision," Pence told reporters Friday night. "The result here is that the president should be acquitted."
When traveling abroad, Pence enjoys making speeches and giving interviews to the media (usually Trump-friendly), enjoying (very carefully) his role as Trump's emissary on the world stage.
This last trip was planned weeks ago, but the timing of the trial trial, with approximately half of Americans believing Trump should be dismissed, made it especially important for the White House to be able to point out victories elsewhere.
In delivering the invitation to Israeli leaders, Pence gave Trump something new to discuss on a day when much of the news coverage focused on a passionate speech by Representative Adam Schiff of California, one of several Democratic managers who they presented the case for their conviction in the political trial.
"So we have two candidates on the way," Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One on Thursday night, talking extensively about peace in the Middle East and avoiding the issue of accusation. "That is unheard of."
A similar playbook went into effect last October, when Mr. Pence emerged of a planned 35-hour visit to Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's commitment to a ceasefire in northeastern Syria.
That was not the whole story: Trump had indeed given Turkey the go-ahead to invade the territory held by the Kurds allied with the United States, and the ceasefire consolidated Turkey's profits, but had some positive results. Headlines
"We are doing very, very well with Turkey," the president told reporters when Mr. Pence returned to his country, with a ceasefire agreement in his hand. "There is a ceasefire, or a pause, or whatever you want to call it."
Still, the news of the political trial investigation persisted then, as it did this week.
On each leg of this week's trip, Mr. Pence kept in close contact with the president behind the scenes. With their respective aircraft televisions tuned to Fox News, they exchanged several phone calls each day, in part to compare notes on the development of the trial.
Publicly, both men have addressed the accusation issue with windy interviews that minimize their collective participation in the interactions that form the heart of the case against Trump.
In recent days, Lev Parnas, associate of Mr. Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, said in interviews that Mr. Trump canceled plans for Mr. Pence to attend the president's inauguration last year Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, after the Ukrainians refused to announce a corruption investigation in the family of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.
On Friday, Pence denied knowing that the Trump administration had participated in a pressure campaign against Ukraine, withholding help or a visit to the White House for Zelensky in exchange for an investigation.
"But what I have said over and over again," he said, "is that I was never aware of the allegations that there was a pressure campaign for investigations against the Bidens that was underway until those issues were made public."
Mr. Pence has stated that he does not know Mr. Parnas: "I do not remember meeting Mr. Parnas," he said again on Friday, and those statements led Mr. Parnas' lawyer to launch video of your client meeting with the vice president.
And when Mr. Pence was asked about Mr. Trump's leaked audio saying "take it out," in an apparent reference to the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, Mr. Pence defended the president, who withdrew it from your post last year. The tape, he said, would confirm only "that the president had concerns, and in his authority this president made a decision."
Mr. Pence did his best in Italy to avoid the impeachment of the president. Inside the marble walls of the Vatican on Friday, he and his wife, Karen, met with Pope Francis in the ornate papal library.
Mr. Pence gave the pope a cross made of wood from a tree near the residence of the vice president. The father smiled. The vice president was excited when Francis approached with his own gifts.
"I didn't want to ask," said Pence, when the Pope handed him a white box containing a small medal. "This is for mom." When the vice president left, he told the Pope: "You have made me a hero."
On a personal level, it seemed to be a moving, though potentially a bit awkward, moment for a vice president who grew up as a Catholic before converting to evangelical Christianity during college.
But even in Italy, Mr. Pence adhered to the administration's agenda. His office said the vice president and the Pope had discussed the March for anti-abortion life, scheduled for Friday in Washington, as well as Venezuela and displaced religious minorities in the Middle East.
Minutes later, Mr. Pence's caravan left Vatican City and stopped at St. Peter's Square, cramming the famous meeting place with Americans S.U.V.s. The vice president would spend the next hour recording another interview and filming a March for Life video, still preparing a message for supporters of the home administration.