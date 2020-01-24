Pence's trip allows him to change the subject, but the accusation gets in the way

VATICAN CITY – For three days, Vice President Mike Pence joined world leaders in Israel to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz, visited the US embassy in Jerusalem with an invitation from the White House to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and then He moved to Rome to meet the Pope.

Immediately after President Trump's two-day trip to Davos, Switzerland, Pence called his boss "unstoppable,quot; in an exchange that was picked up by a microphone. But the vice president showed that he could maintain his own rigorous travel schedule, again demonstrating that he is the most disciplined communicator in his strange political partner and Trump's.

In this case, what I was communicating was a change of subject for a home audience. Like Mr. Trump's visit to Davos, Mr. Pence's trip was an opportunity to divert attention from the obsession that consumes everything in Washington, the president's political trial.

In Israel, Mr. Pence spoke at the World Holocaust Forum, applauding with a speech that called on nations to "confront and expose the rising tide of vile anti-Semitism."