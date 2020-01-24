Paul Sculthorpe expects more success from St Helens in the 2020 Super League | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML72406ddda0903c7ee1b528eddf617c9211% %MINIFYHTML72406ddda0903c7ee1b528eddf617c9212%

Watch St Helens take on Salford Red Devils in round 1 of the 2020 Super League season: live at the Sky Sports Arena on Friday, January 31 from 7 p.m.





Paul Sculthorpe was very successful during his time with St Helens

It may not be long before the name Sculthorpe is seen again on a team sheet in Super League, although not for the team that many might expect.

Jake Sculthorpe, son of the icon of St. Helens Paul, is a promising showdown with former Saints rivals, Wigan Warriors, after being part of his academy for several years after being removed from the Shevington Sharks youth club.

His father, who was among those who saw him in action by the W19 U19 in his recent confrontation of Capital Challenge with London Skolars at the Honorable Artillery Company Ground in the city of London, is proud to see the 19-year-old making his way in the professional game

"Obviously they are the enemy of my time, but he has been in Wigan for a few years and now comes to the academy," Sculthorpe said. "It was good to see him, he has a little more talent than me!

"I don't feel older than when I played, but it's crazy to see it. You look at the era of players and players that are going on, even in rugby union with players like Owen Farrell and George Ford."

"They are guys I played with and against them, but it's great to see the next generation of names coming."

Paul Sculthorpe is now part of the England coaches organization

Sculthorpe began his professional career with Warrington Wolves, but it was in St Helens that he made a name in the last row between 1997 and 2008 as part of some of the most prominent teams of the Super League era.

A series of four triumphs of the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup, two victories in the World Club Challenge, consecutive Man of Steel awards in 2001 and 2002, in addition to being named four times in the Super League Dream Team, underlines how comprehensive It was for those Saints teams.

It is not surprising that the 42-year-old player, who is now a club ambassador and road coach for the England team, is delighted to see the current St Helens squad emulate some of those past sides sweeping all in the Super League in 2019 either.

"We've been blessed in Saints throughout the Super League era with some great teams and last year's team was one of them," said Sculthorpe.

"They were easily the most dominant team in the Super League and obviously it was great to get the title."

"Hopefully it will be the same again this year and it really hasn't changed much more than the gaffer."

This is because Justin Holbrook returned to Australia to assume the position of head coach of the NRL Gold Coast Titans, with his compatriot and former head coach of the Tonga national team, Kristian Woolf, who replaced him.

Holbrook has left an excellent legacy of his two and a half years in charge at St Helens, with Sculthorpe in particular excited about the products of the club's youth system that have stood out during that period.

"I think they were in that transition period with the arrival of many young players and those players are now some of the best in our competition," said Sculthorpe.

Kristian Woolf took care of Justin Holbrook in St Helens

"It's great to see players like Luke Thompson and Regan Grace, who rose in rank in Saints to push the best players in the Super League."

In addition to one or two starts, Woolf will effectively have the same team to work with as his predecessor in 2020, as the Saints aim to retain the Super League title.

Sculthorpe looks forward to seeing how the former Newcastle Knights coach shapes the St Helens team for next season.

"There are no new real signings because they are not necessary, apart from Kristian Woolf," Sculthorpe said.

"It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, he will make. He will obviously have a different training philosophy than Justin, but it will be interesting to observe."