Panic and criticism spread in the Chinese social networks for the coronavirus

HONG KONG – While China's state media have urged calm and praised the official response to the coronavirus outbreak, a different story is unfolding in the country's closely controlled social media networks.
In the digital world, Chinese citizens express panic and frustration. They are overcoming the lack of reports in the official media by sharing their own videos and information, sometimes inaccurately.
Some are even evading censors, who commonly stifle criticism of the government, to register complaints about how officials have handled the crisis. Officials have been criticized for not containing the initial outbreak in Wuhan, the capital of the central province of Hubei; for limiting residents to overcrowded facilities in the region; and for not visiting the affected areas.
"Let's not interrupt leaders while listening to songs and go abroad for interviews," one commentator wrote sarcastically.
But residents still use social networks and messaging platforms to offer accounts on the ground of the crisis that are difficult to find elsewhere.
Users have shared waiting experiences in the hospital ranks for hours, moving their sick loved ones from one hospital to another, only to be sent home without being tested for the coronavirus. Some videos, such as one taken on an unknown date at Wuhan Hospital No. 7, have made their way from China's closed Internet to networks such as Twitter.
Several hospitals in the affected cities have sent requests for donations online, saying they were missing surgical masks, gloves and other supplies. Some health workers talked about the challenge of reaching hospitals in cities where public transport has been closed and taxi services suspended.
Videos often lack crucial identification information, even when they were filmed, but many have spread rapidly in recent days among Chinese internet users in the absence of more official information. The state media have greatly minimized the crisis, focusing instead on stimulating government officials and the heroism of medical workers. Only a few media outlets have critically reported on the management of the outbreak by the health system and the government.
In a vacuum, misinformation has flourished. One article claimed that he cited a health expert recommending that people counteract the virus by rinsing their mouth with salt water, but the expert never said so and the tactic is not effective. Another widely read but completely false publication claimed that lighting fireworks would sterilize germs in the air.
The National Health Commission of China even discredited popular reports that saying drinking a traditional Chinese medicine herb known as indigowoad root, mixed with smoked vinegar, could prevent coronavirus infection.
Even so, digital networks have proven useful in transmitting the human cost of the virus.
"Save my life, doctor, I also have a fever," lamented a woman with a mask a widely spread video, while hospital workers in protective suits entered and left what appeared to be a crowded waiting room.
Tiffany May and Elaine Yu contributed reports.