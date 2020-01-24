Panic and criticism spread in the Chinese social networks for the coronavirus

HONG KONG – While China's state media have urged calm and praised the official response to the coronavirus outbreak, a different story is unfolding in the country's closely controlled social media networks.

In the digital world, Chinese citizens express panic and frustration. They are overcoming the lack of reports in the official media by sharing their own videos and information, sometimes inaccurately.

Some are even evading censors, who commonly stifle criticism of the government, to register complaints about how officials have handled the crisis. Officials have been criticized for not containing the initial outbreak in Wuhan, the capital of the central province of Hubei; for limiting residents to overcrowded facilities in the region; and for not visiting the affected areas.

"Let's not interrupt leaders while listening to songs and go abroad for interviews," one commentator wrote sarcastically.