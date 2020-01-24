Palestinians warn Israel and the United States while Trump discusses the new & # 39; peace plan & # 39; | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML42bd5a38d9a51c4460b91f90119563a911% %MINIFYHTML42bd5a38d9a51c4460b91f90119563a912%

The Palestinian Authority has warned Israel and the United States "not to cross the red lines," promising not to recognize any Middle East peace plan that it has previously rejected, while U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to present The plan in the next few days.

Trump said Thursday that he will likely launch the long-awaited plan before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington, DC next week.

Plus:

"We will probably launch it a little before that," the US leader told reporters traveling with him to Florida aboard the Air Force One, referring to the White House meeting on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML42bd5a38d9a51c4460b91f90119563a913% %MINIFYHTML42bd5a38d9a51c4460b91f90119563a914%

"It's a great plan. It's a plan that would really work."

The Palestinians, who were not invited to the White House meeting with Netanyahu, immediately rejected the US-sponsored talks. UU., Since they reject the peace plan itself, which has been in process since 2017. Its launch has been repeatedly delayed.

The economic part of the plan was shared in June and requires an international investment of $ 50 billion in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab countries for 10 years.

The Palestinians rejected Trump's peace efforts after he recognized Jerusalem in dispute as the capital of Israel and moved the U.S. embassy there in May 2018.

Nabil Abu Rudeinah, a spokesman for the Palestinian Presidency, said in a statement that the Palestinian leadership will reject any measure by the United States that violates international law, the Palestinian official. WAFA News agency reported.

"If this agreement is announced with these rejected formulas, the leadership will announce a series of measures in which we safeguard our legitimate rights and demand that Israel assume all its responsibilities as an occupying power," said Abu Rudeinah.

It seemed to refer to the repeated threats of dissolving the Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank occupied by Israel. That would force Israel to resume responsibility for providing basic services to millions of Palestinians.

"We warn Israel and the US administration not to cross the red lines," Abu Rudeinah said.

He reiterated the call to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and said that an independent Palestinian state should be established with East Jerusalem recognized as its capital.

& # 39; It's about Israel & # 39;

On the plane on Thursday, Trump said he was pleased that both Netanyahu and his main electoral rival, Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White centrist party, went to the White House in the middle of the Israeli election campaign on March 2 .

"We have two candidates that are coming, unprecedented," Trump said.

When asked if he had contacted the Palestinians, Trump said: "We have spoken to them briefly. But we will talk to them over a period of time."

"And they have a lot of incentives to do it. I'm sure they may react negatively at first, but it's really very positive for them."

Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian mission in the United Kingdom, told the AFP news agency that Trump, host of two Israeli leaders and no Palestinian, showed that the meeting was about influencing Israeli national politics, rather than a genuine attempt at peace

"This is the confirmation of his policy from the beginning: it is about Israel and for him."

The plan is expected to strongly favor Israel and offer it control over large parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians seek the entire territory, which was also captured by Israel in 1967, as the heart of a future independent state, as part of the two-state solution that the majority of the international community supports.

Netanyahu has said he plans to annex the occupied Jordan Valley, as well as illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, which would almost extinguish any possibility of creating a viable Palestinian state.

Netanyahu has tried to make that promise the cornerstone of his re-election campaign after unprecedented consecutive elections last year that left him in a virtual tie with Gantz, without either of them forming a ruling coalition.

The & # 39; final agreement & # 39; of Trump

Trump, whose team has been working for a long time on the scheme of a secret peace plan, has repeatedly boasted that he is the most pro-Israeli American president in history.

Abbas severed all ties with the US. UU. In December 2017 after Trump broke through decades of international consensus and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Palestinians see the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state and the world powers have long agreed that the fate of Jerusalem must be resolved through negotiations.

Trump came to power in 2017 promising to negotiate peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which he described as the "final agreement."

But since then it has made a series of decisions that outraged the Palestinians, including the reduction of hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and the declaration that the United States no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal.

Former UN official criticizes Israel for & # 39; humiliation & # 39; of Palestinians

It is believed that his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict revolves around fostering massive economic investment.

After many postponements, the peace initiative was expected several months ago.

But it was delayed after the September elections in Israel were inconclusive, and it was not expected to be published until after the March 2 elections.

Israeli media discussed Thursday that the outlines of the agreement were leaked, saying that the United States had accepted many of the key Israeli demands.

The Washington meeting will take place just over a month before the new Israeli elections, with polls showing the far-right party Likud de Netanyahu and the centrist blue and white Gantz party.

Tuesday's meeting coincides with an expected session in the Israeli parliament to discuss Netanyahu's potential immunity against prosecution for a series of corruption charges.

Israeli media speculated that Trump had chosen to announce the event in support of the electoral offer of Netanyahu, the third in a year.