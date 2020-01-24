Palestinians in the Old City of Jerusalem face evacuation fears | Palestine News

%MINIFYHTMLf92920bad57deb0207ed96b3c3b5b3da11% %MINIFYHTMLf92920bad57deb0207ed96b3c3b5b3da12%

Since an Israeli water company that worked for the Jerusalem municipality began underground work in their neighborhood about a month ago, Hanan Slaima says that large cracks have formed in the walls and ceilings of the rooms of the house located in the Old Town in the occupied area. East of Jerusalem.

The doors can no longer close completely since the floor surface has become irregular, while ppit basins are placed on the floor to collect the water that escapes from the roof. Elsewhere, water has leaked through cracks in the walls, which has destroyed the unit of electricity in her daughters bedroom.

"The house was renovated just one year ago," Slaima told Al Jazeera. "All the neighbors told them to stop (work) because we began to see cracks (in our homes) and over time the cracks got bigger," he said, adding that the underground water pipes had burst at least four or five times during the month the company was working underground.

"They start (work underground) late at night and continue until morning every day. We listen to the excavations and feel that the floor was shaking many times," said the 62-year-old.

Residents of the same neighborhood near the Old Town Chain Gate, located a short walk from the Al-Aqsa sacred mosque, also reported damage to their homes.

Ayda Abdeen, seventy, told Al Jazeera that a part of the yard outside his house collapsed last month due to flooding when the pipes exploded.

The circuit breaker in Hanan Slaima's house (Dareen Jubeh / Al Jazeera) sees cracks in the wall.

Residents blame the work done by the water company Gihon, which supplies water to Jerusalem and was working for the municipality to repair the groundwater and sewer infrastructure, for causing the damage.

"I was born here and my family has lived here for hundreds of years and we never faced this situation; we never saw these cracks; we never saw a stone fall," Slaima said.

She said that when Gihon started working in the area and the water began to seep into their homes, neighborhood residents brought professionals to check the foundations beneath their homes.

"We were told that there seems to be a lake of water under the houses," Slaima said.

Ahmad Sub Laban, a field researcher at the Israeli NGO Ir Amim, told Al Jazeera that the buildings have been considered dangerous due to water leaking from the main water network beneath the foundations that caused the cracks in the buildings.



"It has happened before in Silwan and in the Old City. Most of these buildings are considered dangerous due to the leakage of water under the foundations of the buildings. Sometimes it is due to the excavation of tunnels under their houses, such as in Silwan, Wadi Hilweh (neighborhood just outside the Old City), "Sub Labán said.

There have been numerous reports In recent years by Palestinian residents, they warned about the damage their homes have suffered, reportedly, due to Israeli excavation work under and around the Old City.

Large cracks have appeared on the walls and ceilings of Hanan Slaima's house in the last month (Dareen Jubeh / Al Jazeera)

Evacuation Notice

To make matters worse, Slaima received a notice from the Department of Dangerous Buildings of the Municipality of Jerusalem, dated January 19, warning that the family should leave their home immediately and make appropriate renovations to the building, since it was no longer safe. live in it.

If the renovations were not made before the expiration of a period of 30 days and the family did not leave, they would have to pay a fine of 3,600 new Israeli shekels ($ 1,042) and then 160 New Israeli Shekels ($ 46) every day, said Slaima.

The Slaima family was one of the 22 neighborhood homes that received such notices from the municipality, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Abdeen said his family also received an evacuation notice, but said the family would not leave and instead live together in the room that had suffered the least damage. He said the family feared there was no guarantee that they could return home if they left.

"My main concern is why they want me to leave my house, when I could sit in the other room and renovate the house," Abdeen said.

"Maybe they want to take it; the settlers live across the street. They don't want to finance the renovations for us, so why are they asking us to leave?"

Residents in the area say they do not want to evacuate their homes because they feared they would not be allowed to return to them.

The municipality of Jerusalem did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comments.

Israel occupied the eastern part of Jerusalem in 1967 and considers the entire city as its capital. According to a 2016 report by Ir Amim, state-supported settlers' organizations have taken control of properties in Palestinian neighborhoods in East of Jerusalem with the aim of increasing Israeli control in the city.

Approximately 200,000 Israelis live in settlements in East of Jerusalem. Palestinians want East of Jerusalem be the capital of a future state and say that settlements undermine that goal and the solution of two states.

Slaima said the 10-member family could not afford additional renovations from their own pocket, since only one family member, their 22-year-old nephew, was currently employed.

"I didn't sleep all night thinking: what will we do? Where to go? Why are they asking us to go instead of repairing all the damage (themselves) as it happened after they did the excavations?" Slaima said. "What I am sure of is that I will never leave this house."

Additional report from Dareen Jubeh in busy East of Jerusalem.