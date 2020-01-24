Paisley Park in the best form for Cleeve Hurdle | Racing news





Paisley park

Paisley Park faces a new challenger on Saturday at galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle when he faces If The Cap Fits in what promises to be an informative presentation of Cheltenham's role.

The card is billed as the Festival Testing Day and the winner of this Grade Two is likely to be the favorite for the Paddle Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle in March.

Currently, Paisley Park is even money with some signatures for the Festival contest, but if The Cap Fits reduces its colors, and officially only has 3 lb to find, then the market could go crazy.

Paisley Park has only run once this season after having retired late at Ascot when connections deemed it inappropriate.

Coach Emma Lavelle said: "Paisley Park is in excellent shape.

"It came out very well from Newbury and, of course, after last season there was a lot of pressure for us with that race, so we were delighted with that performance."

"Not running in Ascot has ended up working well and I am very happy."

"He will arrive in Cleeve on Saturday and then return to Cheltenham in March. He is in good condition and I cannot wait to direct him."

If Harry Fry trained Cap Fits and also had only one race this season, a second victory at the Coral Hurdle in Ascot, but he showed that he stays three miles by winning Liverpool Hurdle at the Grand National meeting.

"It's his first race on the track, but it will give him a lot of Cheltenham experience before Stayers & # 39; Hurdle in March," Fry said.

"It will be great to finally face Paisley Park. Our horse is improving all the time and promises to be a fascinating race."

Sean Bowen has taken over If The Cap Fits since Noel Fehily's retirement and is unbeaten over him.

He said: "Obviously it's been tested more than three miles now, so we know he'll stay. His performance last time was excellent. He fights very hard and that will be his main attribute on Saturday. I worked on him last weekend and he was very all right,quot;. way, so I'm looking forward to it.

"He has come at this time and we are very happy with him at home, so it was probably the right thing to lose Ascot last month."

"He is the one to come and if one is able to beat Paisley Park, it could be him. Paisley Park is a very good champion and we will see how good we are on Saturday."

L & # 39; Ami Serge, from Nicky Henderson, took Ascot's risk on the Long Walk Hurdle and seemed to win only to be overtaken by The Worlds End rally.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, told Sky Sports Racing: "L & # 39; Ami Serge will face Paisley Park and If The Cap Fits. He is in good shape at home," says Nicky , so why not have a go? "

Colin Tizzard's Kilbricken Storm won the Albert Bartlett at the Festival in 2018, but an injury has prevented him from reaching his potential.

Assistant coach Joe Tizzard said: "The owners were eager to try it and we'll know exactly where we stand after Saturday.

"We have the option of running in a Pertemps qualifier in a couple of weeks if it is not up to par. We will see how it goes and we will make a plan from there."

"It has definitely been going well this season, so we'll see."

Summerville Boy by Tom George takes another step on the trip after winning the Relkeel Hurdle with good style on New Year's Day, with William Henry, Oscar Lisnagar and Tobefair completing the field.