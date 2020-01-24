OWN cancels the program & # 39; Ambitions & # 39; – Oprah says goodbye to the whole cast!

Home Entertainment OWN cancels the program & # 39; Ambitions & # 39; –...

Oprah Winfrey's OWN network is canceling the "Ambitions,quot; program, produced by Will Packer. The series starring Robin Givens is Stephanie Lancaster, a hard-nosed lawyer who doesn't stop at anything to get what she wants.

Robin Givens broke the news that Ambitions was being canceled. She posted on Instagram: "I discovered last week that,quot; Ambitions "would not return for a second season."

In a statement issued to Deadline, Tina Perry, president of OWN, said: "We are grateful to Will Packer, Jamey Giddens and the entire cast and team of Ambitions for their creativity and hard work in the program. Every week they offered a great drama, intrigue and many funny stories, "he added." We look forward to continuing to work with Will Packer and his talented team of collaborators in the future. "

