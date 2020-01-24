OWN cancels the program & # 39; Ambitions & # 39; – Oprah says goodbye to the whole cast!

Oprah Winfrey's OWN network is canceling the "Ambitions,quot; program, produced by Will Packer. The series starring Robin Givens is Stephanie Lancaster, a hard-nosed lawyer who doesn't stop at anything to get what she wants.

Robin Givens broke the news that Ambitions was being canceled. She posted on Instagram: "I discovered last week that,quot; Ambitions "would not return for a second season."

In a statement issued to Deadline, Tina Perry, president of OWN, said: "We are grateful to Will Packer, Jamey Giddens and the entire cast and team of Ambitions for their creativity and hard work in the program. Every week they offered a great drama, intrigue and many funny stories, "he added." We look forward to continuing to work with Will Packer and his talented team of collaborators in the future. "

Ambitions was one of the best rated new shows in Own. And the news of its cancellation makes many industry veterinarians wonder if Oprah is looking to change addresses with her network.