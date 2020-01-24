Olivier Giroud: Inter Milan will update the offer by Chelsea striker after the collapse of the loan agreement of Fernando Llorente | Soccer news





Olivier Giroud has started only two Premier League games with Frank Lampard

Inter Milan will renew its attempt to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud after a loan agreement for Naples and former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente failed, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter agreed to an agreement with Napoli for the end Matteo Politano, who will arrive in San Paolo with an initial loan with the obligation to buy for a total value of £ 21m (€ 25m).

Llorente was thought to be part of the agreement and was going to move to San Siro with a six-month loan, but Napoli decided to block his exit to provide backup coverage to Belgian striker Dries Mertens, who remains sidelined with one thigh. injury.

As a result, Inter's boss Conte requested to revive his efforts to sign Giroud, who had already agreed personal terms with the club in a two-and-a-half year contract.

Inter have been looking for a backup striker for Lautaro Martínez and former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who praised Conte and talked about his life in Italy in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News.

The former Chelsea boss, Conte, could welcome four Premier League players to San Siro this month, as he already signed with Ashley Young and Victor Moses of Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively, and is also close to a agreement for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.