Novak Djokovic puts into service a master class to move on to the second week of the Australian Open | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic takes just 85 minutes to complete the victory, winning 93 percent of his first services and hitting 40 winners





Novak Djokovic offered a master class to enter the second week of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic remained on the road for his eighth Australian Open title when he reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the fiftieth time in his career.

The defending champion hit 17 aces and lost only eight points in the service during the match, seven of them in the third set as he advanced to victory over Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2.

In the fourth round, Djokovic will face the fourteenth seed. Diego Schwartzman, who beat Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).

