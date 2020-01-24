



Not So Sleepy and Jonathan Burke win the Betfair Exchange Trophy Race at the Ascot Racecourse

Hughie Morrison described Betfair Hurdle's favorite not So Sleepy as a "likely,quot; runner at the valuable disadvantage of February 8.

The former Smart Flat performer announced himself as a valuable obstacle runner when he left with a valuable career at Ascot in December.

Morrison has an eye on the Unibet Champion Hurdle, but it seems that Newbury will be the first.

"We are feeling our way there," Morrison said.

"He hasn't worked since he ran in Ascot. He hasn't studied. He will do a little more this week and next.

"He is a probable runner. But all the boxes must be marked between now and the day of the race."

Nigel Twiston-Davies has a great record in the contest and has a strong hand in a race he won three times since 2014.

He has two novices engaged with Sir Valentine and Haydock's recent second grade winner, Stolen Silver.

"It seems we could have two candidates with Sir Valentine who is the same property as Stolen Silver. I hope they both run," said Twiston-Davies.

"We would be looking for our fourth victory with Splash Of Ginge, Ballyandy and Al Dancer, our previous winners.

"There is not much between them and Sir Valentine has a lot of experience of running on the Flat. The rookies in this race have been a good formula for us. I think Sam (Twiston-Davies) will have a difficult choice."

Not So Sleepy is the current 7-1 favorite with sponsors.