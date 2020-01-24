Northampton 16-20 Irish London

%MINIFYHTML9f2ebf5a2c5cdb90d78fa5874e24eb1111% %MINIFYHTML9f2ebf5a2c5cdb90d78fa5874e24eb1112%





The London Irish celebrate their attempt to win matches

%MINIFYHTML9f2ebf5a2c5cdb90d78fa5874e24eb1113% %MINIFYHTML9f2ebf5a2c5cdb90d78fa5874e24eb1114%

Northampton paid the price for the dismissal of Api Ratuniyarawa when a last-minute attempt by Dave Porecki earned London Irish a 20-16 victory and prevented the Saints from putting themselves on top of the Gallagher Premier League.

The second rower of the Exiles, Adam Coleman, charged an attempt to clear Saints' replacement, Henry Taylor, which allowed Porecki to crash.

Lock Ratuniyarawa was ejected in the 50th minute for a challenge at the height of Harry Elrington while the Fijian tried to clear a ruck.

Disarticulated Saints led 13-8 at that time, but the expulsion seemed to galvanize them temporarily, as the Exiles seemed unable to take advantage of Ratuniyarawa's dismissal until two late attempts led to a surprising victory.

Cobus Reinach scored Northampton's attempt with James Grayson kicking three penalties and one conversion.

Cobus Reinach scores for Saints

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Franco Van Der Merwe and Porecki responded with Irish attempts with Stephen Myler adding a penalty and a conversion.

Piers Francis led Northampton in his 50th appearance for the club, but the celebration was short-lived, as he was ejected from the field in the 13th minute.

The saints soon suffered another setback when four minutes later the visitors took the lead.

The Porecki and Sekope Kepu units forced Northampton to grant a penalty against these positions. Irish then opted for a scrum and was rewarded when a long pass from Ben Meehan gave Hassell-Collins an easy encounter.

Dave Porecki scores the winner for the exiles

Myler's conversion attempt was recovered from a publication before Grayson put the hosts on the scoreboard with a simple penalty.

However, the Irish continued to be the liveliest side in the opening period, but his momentum temporarily stopped when Meehan received a yellow card after changing his opposite Reinach number.

In Meehan's absence, Myler fired a penalty before Northampton had his numerical advantage count when Reinach saw a gap to launch from a short distance.

Grayson converted and added a penalty to give the Saints a part-time advantage of 13-8 and his spirit was further encouraged by the news that Francis had recovered to get up and walk around the locker room.

Albert Tuisue of London Irish is shot down by Rory Hutchinson

After the interval, Grayson had the first chance to win points, but his 40-meter penalty attempt never threatened the posts before Ratuniyarawa was ejected.

Despite that blow, Northampton continued to dominate the second period.

However, Grayson lost a babysitter, but when the Irish replacement, Nick Phipps, was rejected by a deliberate blow, half of the fly remained calm to fire on his third penalty with a much harder shot.

An excellent break from Curtis Rona seemed to have created a second attempt for Hassell-Collins, but an excellent cover tackle from Reinach detached the ball from the wing's grip as he dived into the line.

The Irish could not be denied, as they maintained pressure for Van Der Merwe to score before Porecki added the winning score.