NHL playoff photo: Breakdown of possible first-round clashes at the All-Star Break

We are heading towards the final stretch of the 2019-20 season and there are a series of intriguing clashes if the playoffs started today.

From rematches to boiling rivalries, hockey fans should be excited if some of these possibilities remain for the rest of the regular season. Each team has at least 30 games remaining, so many things could change before the playoffs are immovable. However, it is always nice to look at the image of the playoffs as it is molded.

NHL COMMERCIAL RUMORS: Chris Kreider | Alexandar Georgiev | Jason Zucker | Trevor Daley

In the Eastern Conference, the capitals and hurricanes would face for the second consecutive year in the first round. As for the West, the Battle of Alberta, with its rivalry revived thanks to the situation of Matthew Tkachuk / Zack Kassian, is a series of seven games that all fans should want.

This is how teams line up for the playoffs in the All-Star Break:

Eastern Conference

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Carolina Hurricanes

Last season, the Carolina Hurricanes achieved an unexpected surprise from the champion of the Washington Capitals Metropolitan Division in seven games. While many expected Alex Ovechkin and the company to take down the "Surge,quot;, Carolina, along with the other three wild cards, prevailed.

This year, fans may hesitate more when completing their brackets. Justin Williams (also known as "Mr. Game 7,quot;) is back and if the Canes cling to a wild card spot, they should not be underestimated in this round.

Washington: 71 points (33-11-5)

Carolina: 61 points (29-18-3)

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Islanders

Another rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup. Last season, the islanders swept the penguins in the first round before being swept by Carolina in the second round.

If the penguins take revenge, we could see the birth of a modern rivalry thanks to the NHL playoff sowing format, which, by the way, does not seem to go anywhere.

Pittsburgh: 67 points (31-14-5)

N.Y. Islanders: 63 points (29-15-5)

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC1 Columbus Blue Jackets

Would it be strange to say that this confrontation favors the helpless? To be fair, after what happened in the first round last year, any confrontation could favor the Blue Jackets. Boston has the second highest number of points in the league (70) and, although they are strong candidates for another appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, Columbus has been on a good run: they have a 10-2 run in the All -Star Break.

Looking at this confrontation without the lens of the Columbus sweep last season of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston should be able to handle the Blue Jackets. They beat the Blue Jackets in six games last year. But we're not sure, that's what makes playoff hockey great.

Boston: 70 points (29-10-12)

Colon: 62 points (27-16-8)

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers

Welcome to the battle of Florida.

Tampa Bay would surely want to calm his nerves in the playoffs, while the Florida Panthers want to prove that they are a team worth mentioning in the Stanley Cup conversation. The good news with this confrontation would present an apparent lack of time lag.

Tampa Bay: 62 points (29-15-4)

Florida: 61 points (28-16-5)

Western conference

C1 St. Louis Blues vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights

The route from St. Louis to the Finals looks much cleaner in 2020. Last year, St. Louis had to fight without the advantage of local ice in all but one series, and each lasted at least six games. The blues have the number 1 seed in the entire Western Conference; They shouldn't be too worried about the ice advantage at home this postseason.

Vegas faced rival San Jose in each of his first two playoff races. Against the blues, the Golden Knights now may see a tougher test ahead in 2020.

Saint Louis: 68 points (30-11-8)

Vegas: 57 points (25-20-7)

C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Dallas Stars

This is a pretty interesting confrontation. Colorado, a team driven by young people like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, is all the rage. The only team that has apparently been able to reduce the speed of the Avs is. . . drum roll please. . . Dallas The offense is key for Colorado, which is second in the NHL with 179 goals. In Dallas, defense is very important; They have allowed the least amount of goals (120) in the league.

Both teams have their eyes on the Division title, but if they meet, the Stars have the advantage of the season over the Avalanche with a 4-0-0 record. The Avs pushed the Stars past 60 minutes twice, falling once in overtime and once in a shooting.

Colorado: 62 points (28-15-6)

Dallas: 58 points (27-17-4)

P1 Vancouver Canucks vs. WC1 Arizona Coyotes

Who saw this coming? The Vancouver Canucks lead the Pacific at this point in the season, and the Arizona Coyotes are competing for a place in the playoffs. We'll tell you who: the fans.

Vancouver fans should be excited about their young core players, namely Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. The Coyotes took a different approach, rebuilding through acquisitions through exchanges for players like Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall. Which method is the best? Well, anyone who reaches the second round.

Vancouver: 58 points (27-18-4)

Arizona: 57 points (26-20-5)

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Calgary Flames

Who wouldn't want to see this? The battle of Alberta is alive and long after Zack Kassian's fight with Matthew Tkachuk overflowed earlier this month.

Fans are eager to see how the two teams compete in their next meeting on January 29, but a series of seven games could be spoiling us. These teams are stuck at 57 points each with Calgary playing one more game. If they remain in the passage the rest of the way, grab the popcorn.

Edmonton: 57 points (26-18-5)

Calgary 57 points (26-19-5)