New Sri Lankan government to investigate the missing war | Sri Lanka News

The Sri Lankan presidency said on Friday that death certificates of thousands of missing persons, allegedly killed by the country's civil war, will only be delivered after the corresponding investigations.

The statement followed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's comments that the missing were "really dead,quot; had caused anguish among family members that the government would close the problem without addressing what happened to their loved ones.

"After the necessary investigations, measures will be taken to issue a death certificate and the necessary support for families to rebuild their lives," Rajapaksa's office said.

He also said that Rajapaksa in his previous comments that emerged on Monday did not refer to the number of people reported missing since the end of the prolonged Tamil separatist war in May 2009.

But official figures show that more than 23,500 complaints regarding missing persons had been registered with the authorities. Among them were about 5,000 security personnel.

The issue of missing persons has been a hot topic for the successive governments of Sri Lanka.

It was one of the issues discussed during a meeting Rajapaksa had with the UN resident coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer, last week, but they didn't mention the numbers, according to the statement.

& # 39; LTE conspiracy & # 39;

The president's office repeated Friday that most of the missing civilians had been recruited by the Tamil Eelam Liberation Tigers (LTTE), which was crushed in a major offensive that ended in May 2009.

"The families of the disappeared testify. However, they do not know what happened to them and that is why they say they are missing," the president said.

Under current law, families cannot access property titles, bank accounts or inheritances left by missing relatives unless they can conclusively prove they are dead, a task often impossible.

The previous government established an Office of Missing Persons in 2018 to investigate those who were never tracked after the 37-year-old Tamil separatist war, as well as during a Marxist uprising.

International rights groups claim that at least 40,000 Tamil civilians were killed in the final stages of the separatist war, but the government has disputed the figures.

Thousands of people also disappeared during an offensive by pro-government security forces and vigilante groups against Marxist rebels between 1987 and 1990.