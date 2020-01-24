New Orleans Saints and the Catholic Church scandal: what to know about the accusations against the NFL team

Saints executives allegedly helped the Catholic Church with its public relations efforts and "messages,quot; related to a recent sexual abuse crisis, according to an Associated Press report.

The lawyers of approximately two dozen men who sue the Archdiocese of New Orleans claim that the emails found through the discovery of the lawsuit show that the Saints helped the archdiocese in a "pattern and practice of hiding their crimes."

"Obviously, the Saints should not be dedicated to helping the Archdiocese, and the Saints public relations team is not responsible for managing the public relations of criminals involved in pedophilia," the lawyers wrote in a court presentation. "The Saints realize that if the documents in question are made public, this professional sports organization will also get stained."

Below is a summary of the alleged role of the Saints in the scandal and what may come after the franchise.

What is the scandal of the Catholic Church in New Orleans?

In November 2018, the archbishop of New Orleans, Gregory Aymond, published a list of 57 clergy members accused of sexual abuse of minors for several decades. Many members served as priests or worked in some way at local high schools when they allegedly took advantage of children and young adults, according to NOLA.com.

The discovery in the case involving the Saints comes from a lawsuit against George Brignac, who was removed from the ministry in 1988 after being accused of petting a 7-year-old boy at a Christmas party. Despite multiple accusations of sexual abuse, Brignac still played leadership roles and had access to schoolchildren at the end of 2018, according to another AP report. His name was included in the list published by Aymond.

What are the accusations against the saints?

The lawyers claim that Saints executives, including senior vice president of communications, Greg Bensel, used the team's email accounts to advise the archdiocese on how to handle the publication of a list of clergy members who were "accused. credibly "of sexual abuse.

"The information in question is related to these crimes because it is a continuation of the pattern and practice of the Archdiocese to hide their crimes so that the public does not discover their criminal behavior," the men's lawyers wrote. "And the saints joined together."

In an October 2018 email exchange revealed by the AP report, Bensel asked a spokeswoman for the archdiocese if there would be "a benefit in saying we support the victim's right to seek a remedy through the courts." . Sarah McDonald, director of communications for the archdiocese, replied: "I don't think we want to say & # 39; support & # 39; to the victims who go to court, but we certainly encourage them to come forward."

Saints' lawyers disputed any claim that the organization had helped the archdiocese hide crimes and argued that emails should not be "fodder for the public." The archdiocese also seeks to avoid the publication of emails.

What is the relationship between the saints and the Catholic Church?

Saints owner Gayle Benson has a "close friendship,quot; with Aymond, according to the AP. Aymond was "next to Gayle Benson while walking in the funeral procession,quot; after the death of her husband and former team owner, Tom Benson, in March 2018. Gayle Benson also became the owner of the NBA Pelicans after of the death of Tom Benson.

Gayle Benson has "given millions of dollars,quot; to local Catholic institutions, and Aymond is "her usual guest at charity games and events for the church," according to the AP.

How did the saints respond?

The Saints published the following statement on January 24:

While there is current litigation related to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and clergy sexual abuse, our comments are limited only to the extent of our participation. The organization of the New Orleans Saints has always had a very strong relationship with the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese contacted several community and civic-minded leaders seeking advice to handle the pending media attention that would come with the publication of the names of the clergy in November 2018. Greg Bensel, Senior Vice President of Communications for the New Orleans Saints He was contacted and offered information on how to work with the media. The advice was simple and never hesitant. Be direct, open and fully transparent, while ensuring that all law enforcement agencies are alerted. The New Orleans Saints, Greg Bensel and Mrs. Gayle Benson were and remain offended, disappointed and repelled by the actions of a certain past clergy. We stand firm in support of the victims who have suffered and pray for their continued healing.

In addition, the saints have no interest in hiding information from the press or the public. In the current discovery stage in the case of Doe v. Archdiocese, the Saints, through their lawyer, simply asked the court to apply the normal rules of civil discovery to the documents that the Saints produced and handed over to Mr. Doe's lawyer. Until the documents are admitted as evidence in a public trial or hearing in the context of a relevant testimony of people who have knowledge of the documents and the events to which they belong, the use of the documents should be limited to the parties in the case and their attorneys If it is admitted as evidence of the case, the corresponding documents and testimonies will become part of the public record of the trial of the case.

The NFL has not yet made public comments on the case.

Will the emails between the saints and the Catholic Church be made public?

A special teacher appointed by the court will hear arguments about whether communications between the saints and the archdiocese should remain confidential. The Associated Press has filed a motion in court that supports the disclosure of these documents.

"This case does not involve intensely private individuals who are dragged into the spotlight, but rather well-known institutions that raise millions of dollars from local residents to support their activities," the AP wrote.