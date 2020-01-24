NeNe Leakes shares a new episode of "Life of NeNe,quot; on YouTube and fans warn him about Wendy Williams

NeNe Leakes shared a new video from the series called Baby's life on your YouTube channel. Fans warn him to be careful with Wendy Williams.

As you probably know, Wendy leaked a private message that NeNe had sent him a few days ago in which NeNe told the host of the show that he was leaving the RHOA series.

NeNe fans got scared, but one of their representatives stepped forward and said that NeNe would definitely not leave RHOA.

NeNe also talked about the whole thing and said friends should not filter private information about other friends.

Anyway, watch the NeNe video on YouTube below:

Someone told NeNe: "Wendy Williams is not your true friend, be careful with her."

One commenter wrote: ‘Nene, you seem very sad. I noticed a difference in you the last years of Housewives. Just my opinion, but I feel that Housewives is draining your soul. While I would hate to leave the program, I hope you do because I can see the cost that this program is taking away from you. It seems you're trying to be a better person, but it's hard to do when the show just wants a drama of yours. It's hard to live in your truth. You're better than this show, and I know you'll be fine. You are one of the smart ones who not only received a paycheck from Bravo, but used his platform to really create his own brand. I beg Nene to find the strength to do the best for you. Life is too short for the whole drama. "

Someone else said: ‘NeNe is my favorite housewife. She is the original pioneer and has a tough but soft exterior on the inside like me. She and Kenya also have a lot in common, but the reason I am not in favor of Kenya is because it plays dirty. And in the words of the great Nene "U can never win when you play dirty,quot; ‘

The same subscriber continued and said: ‘NeNe told a friend that she was suffering and giving up. It is true that she could have meant giving up many things, but a public figure cannot read something like that and then have to act immediately. Athletes do not receive calls before a game and generally must receive bad news after … or it will affect their performance. What happened to Wendy. He went out with a heavy heart for his friend's wound and just as you let off steam with your NeNe, he needed to let off steam like us. I don't think it was malicious, so I hope they remain friends. Wendy didn't stay that long in the game making stupid moves, so if she gave me advice on Hollywood and was my friend, at least I would consider it. "

Someone else wrote: ‘You know, Nene you can definitely hire a camera crew to follow you on your YouTube channel, because we all love this intimate Nene! You don't need RHOA, it needs you. and they saw that for that season you were not. All fans will be happy to see you here. "

What do you think of what Wendy did to NeNe?



