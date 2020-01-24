NeNe Leakes shares a behind-the-scenes photo of the RHOA set with Marlo Hampton – Fans say Marlo looks 21!

NeNe Leakes posted a photo with her and Marlo Hampton of the RHOA set. Fans say Marlo looks fantastic and seems to be 21 years old. Check out the photo below.

A follower said: ‘They both look great ❤️’ and someone else praised Marlo’s look: ‘Marlo at 21! Yassss Hampton !!! ✨ ’

A follower published this: "You seem to have taken Slaynethia,quot; and another commentator said: "this look, keep it … it's the bomb will make those who hate hate."

Another person wrote: ‘I love your boots. I need you to be my shopping guide. "

One of neNe's followers posted: ‘Super cute outfit! I love the look! @neneleakes "and someone else said:" They both looked dragged from head to toe! @neneleakes @marlohampton ✨✨🤩🤩 ’

One follower wrote: "My two beautiful sisters are so beautiful that I love you guys," and others were more excited about the two ladies.

Regarding NeNe and RHOA, they probably already know that everyone was scared recently after rumors that she will leave the show.

In addition, Wendy Williams said he has confirmation that NeNe plans to leave the program. She told her live television audience that NeNe had sent her a text message and told her that she was giving up RHOA.

The NeNe representative said that the RHOA star will not go anywhere and that NeNe addressed this:

‘Private conversations should be left private! What are brides for if you can't let off steam with them on that kind of day?

Anyway, in other news, NeNe announced a new Ladies Night Out of the Comedy Tour:

‘NEW ORLEANS & HOUSTON TEXAS we are on our way on February 7 and 8. My girls and I are bringing the laughs! Do not miss it! Get tickets now! Get your tickets NOW at lad http://ladiesnightoutcomedytour.com Check our schedule for your city! We will definitely put our keke on "

Apart from this, NeNe fans can relax because it seems she remains in the RHOA program.



